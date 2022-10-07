GameStop Adds More Than 100 Titles To 50% Off Clearance
#1
Posted 07 October 2022 - 07:15 PM
PS4:
13 sentinels: $25
1971 Project Helios: $5
Agatha Christie: $10
Aragami 2: $20
Astria Ascending: $20
Atelier Sophie 2: $30
Balan Wonderworld: $10
Beyond A Steel Sky (Steelbook): $25
Bladed Fury: $10
Captain Tsubasa: $15
Curved Space: $5
Disciples Liberation: $15
Doom 3 VR: $2
Ever Forward: $20
Evil Genius 2: $20
F1 2021: $20
Fishing Sim: $20
Harvest Moon Mad Dash: $7
Harvest Moon One World: $20
Hotline Miami Collection: $15
Jackbox Party Pack 7: $15
Just Die Already: $10
Key We: $10
Kitaria Fables: $15
Metal Max Xeno Reborn: $20
Monark Deluxe Edition: $20
Monopoly+: $25
Monster Crown: $15
Monster Harvest: $10
New Super Lucky's Tale: $10
Nier Replicant: $15
Persona 5 Strikers: $20
Rage 2 Wingstick: $7.50
Road Redemption: $15
Rustler: $5
Skul: $15
Sniper Ghost Warrior: $10
Spiritfarer: $10
Surviving The Aftermath: $15
Tour de France 2022: $20
Tribes of Midgard: $10
Wolfenstein Youngblood: $8.50
Yakuza Remastered Collection: $30
PS5:
Aragami 2: $20
Balan Wonderworld: $10
Curved Space: $5
Edge of Eternity: $15
Ever Forward: $20
Evil Genius 2: $20
F1 2021: $20
Foreclosed: $10
Forgotten City: $10
Greak Memories Of Azur: $10
Hoa: $15
Just Dance 2021: $12.50
Key We: $10
Monark Deluxe Edition: $20
Port Royale 4 Extended: $15
Real Farm Premium Edition: $15
Riftbreaker: $7.50
Road 96: $15
Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition: $45
Tribes of Midgard: $10
Tropico 6: $25
XBOX One
Agatha Christie: $10
Balan Wonderworld: $5
Curved Space: $2.50
Elder Scrolls Skyrim: $11.50
F1 2021: $20
Harvest Moon One World: $20
Just Die Already: $2.50
Katamari Damacy Reroll: $10
Kaze And The Wild Mask: $10
Kingdoms Amalur: $2.50
Monopoly+: $25
My Friend Peppa Pig: $10
New Super Lucky's Tale: $10
Power Rangers Battle For The Grid: $10
Rage 2 Wingstick: $9
Rocket Arena: $1.50
Sims 4 Plus Star Wars: $10
Story Of Seasons Friends Of Mineral Town: $10
Surviving The Aftermath: $15
Ty The Tasmanian Tiger: $10
Undernauts: $30
World Of Warships: $.01
Yakuza Like A Dragon: $30
YouTubers Life 2: $15
XBOX Series X
Beyond A Steel Sky (Steelbook): $25
Borderlands 3 Ultimate: $14.50
Crusader Kings 3: $20
Demon Turf: $12.50
Gear Club Unlimited 2: $20
Gears Tactics: $10
Ghostrunner: $15
Greak Memories Of Azur: $2.50
Hades: $10
Jackbox Party Pack 7: $2.50
Judgement: $20
NBA 2K21: $5.50
NERF Legends: $10
NHL 22: $15
Oddworld Soulstorm: $20
Point Royale 4 Extended: $7.50
Riftbreaker: $2.50
Rustler: $2.50
Snowrunner: $20
Tokyo 2020: $5.50
Train Sim World 2: $20
Tropico 6: $2.50
Worms Rumble: $2.50
Nintendo Switch
Catherine Full Body: $15
Code Realize Wintertide Miracles LE: $19
Colors Love: $25
Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: $7.50
Ever Forward: $20
Geminose: $2.50
Jackbox Party Pack 7: $15
Mary Skelter Finale: $25
Metal Max Xeno Reborn: $20
Monark Deluxe Edition: $20
Monster Harvest: $7.50
Spacebase Startopia: $7.50
Time Management Game Collection: $2.50
Ty The Tasmanian Tiger: $7.50
Undernauts: $30
World Quiz: $2.50
- josekortez, WeaponX2099, nitrosmob and 4 others like this
#2 former Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary! 15226 Posts Joined 16.3 Years Ago
Posted 07 October 2022 - 07:21 PM
Also The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk on PS4/5 & Beyond the Steel Sky on PS5.
#3 poyo CAGiversary! 38750 Posts Joined 17.1 Years Ago
Posted 07 October 2022 - 08:05 PM
Many Gamestop locations began their new restock of clearance games today. I visited 4 stores today to check out all the clearance goodies. Two of the stores did confirm that hadn't started putting their games out for clearence and pricing yet. They said those stores and probably others will be ready on Monday. I was also able to skim through the ones that weren't added yet and there were definitely dozens of games that aren't on this list.
Just to confirm, does this mean that if I go to a store that hasn't yet put out the new clearance games, they won't automatically ring up with the 50% off price, or can I find those games out on the floor and they'll ring up at the lower price?
#4
Posted 07 October 2022 - 09:26 PM
Just to confirm, does this mean that if I go to a store that hasn't yet put out the new clearance games, they won't automatically ring up with the 50% off price, or can I find those games out on the floor and they'll ring up at the lower price?
They would need to have the sticker on them already. And each store is going to be different that others, so one store might have some of these games but it will be different games that are on clearence.
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 77 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted 07 October 2022 - 10:16 PM
Here's some I saw that you're missing
PS4
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - $10
Shenmue 3 - $2
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 759 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 07 October 2022 - 11:09 PM
#7
Posted 07 October 2022 - 11:20 PM
I take it the prices listed are after discount?
yep
picked up spiritfarer
sticker said 20 rang up 10
#8 I remember when GCU was $120 CAGiversary! 207 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted 07 October 2022 - 11:21 PM
I got Hades on PS5 for $10 and Balan Wonderworld on XSX for $2.50.
- billyrox likes this
#9 World Warrior CAGiversary! 2579 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 12:41 AM
Basically asking, which do I search stock availability for when using the search feature, new/used?
Thanks
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 9034 Posts Joined 18.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 12:42 AM
I might have to put my contempt for GameStop aside until after I pick up some clearance games. Then, I'll resume normal operations.
#11
Posted Yesterday, 01:03 AM
Are they being converted from new or the used versions are going clearance?
Basically asking, which do I search stock availability for when using the search feature, new/used?
Thanks
They look like they're all new but last copy new.
#12 Takes One Step Forward CAGiversary! 146 Posts Joined 7.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:33 AM
Definitely check the prices on the website first on these, the prices might be even lower and they will price match.
Found these 3 at one of my local stores, had stickers that matched prices above but can be matched to the below and then take 50% off:
Astria Ascending PS4 is $30.97
Atelier Sophie 2 PS4 is $45.97
Disciples Liberation PS4 is $26.97
#13 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 556 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:35 AM
Kitara Fables ps5 $15
#14 DontReadThis. CAGiversary! 2571 Posts Joined 14.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:58 AM
Metal Max Xeno $20 and Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi for $30, both Switch
#15 Slave to the Grind.. CAGiversary! 1417 Posts Joined 18.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:24 AM
Some additional games I saw at a couple of locations:
Phoenix Point $10
Relayer $25 (also on PS5 for the same price)
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows $22.49
Touken Ranbu Warriors $30
A couple of stores had the clearance games all separated and either on a rack nicely organized or in a Dump Bin.
The one store that I had the biggest haul at was a location that did not have any of the clearance games separated.
#16 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 429 Posts Joined 10.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:04 AM
- josekortez likes this
#17 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 9034 Posts Joined 18.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 12:04 PM
I'm fairly certain that the store searching function on the GameStop website is borked. None of the games that I've searched are in stock anywhere within 20 miles of me, and I'm fairly certain that's wrong.
#18 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 650 Posts Joined 16.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:28 PM
I'm fairly certain that the store searching function on the GameStop website is borked. None of the games that I've searched are in stock anywhere within 20 miles of me, and I'm fairly certain that's wrong.
I kind of live in the boonies but I pretty much haven't been able to find any games on their 20 mile search function over the last couple years. Not sure if less people trade in non-sports/shooters these days or if they're not even getting copies of niche games at all around here or what but I haven't been able to participate in offline sales since pre-COVID.
- josekortez likes this
#19 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 556 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:41 PM
#20 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 221 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:54 PM
Seriously though these look like mostly all junk games I wouldn’t play if you gave them to me.
- hooknsling likes this
#21
Posted Yesterday, 03:40 PM
I kind of live in the boonies but I pretty much haven't been able to find any games on their 20 mile search function over the last couple years. Not sure if less people trade in non-sports/shooters these days or if they're not even getting copies of niche games at all around here or what but I haven't been able to participate in offline sales since pre-COVID.
Pretty sure anything niche they only get preordered copies. Then rely on people trading in. When I picked up Taiko no Tatsujin yesterday I was told they only got the 4 preordered copies. They got Chaos;Head Noah, but only the 1 preordered copy. They did have extras of Nier for Switch though.
#22 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 9034 Posts Joined 18.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:46 PM
This morning, I was able to get Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-reckoning for Xbox One for $2.49, Monster Harvest for Switch for $7.49, and Word Quiz for Switch for $2.49, and I applied my monthly $5 coupon on Monster Harvest to knock the price down on that one. All were "new" and gutted, and they were the last copies. Most of the games from the OP's list weren't in stock.
I felt so good that I volunteered to let the associate add a protection plan to Amalur since I know that's one of the stupid metrics that GameStop uses to gauge their success. But she was very polite and didn't bug me about pre-ordering something and just let me browse the shelves in peace, so I figured that I'd do her a solid.
Then, I double-dipped my monthly coupon and bought a $10 PSN digital gift card for $5 on the website when I got home.
Best experience that I've had at GameStop in a long time.
#23
Posted Yesterday, 05:26 PM
#24 Wait, what? CAGiversary! 4202 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM
#25
Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM
I stopped by my Gamestop and grabbed Monark Deluxe Edition for Switch. It wasn't marked down or in the clearance section, but it rung up for the clearance price ($20.00). I'm glad I saw this post.
#26
Posted Today, 01:09 AM
Two stores in my area had a shelf out with whatever clearance games were available. I saw some games that were already mentioned above. Two other stores had no idea this was even going on.
#27 WHAT THE CUSS!?! CAGiversary! 1256 Posts Joined 17.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:25 AM
Stopped by a store while I was out of town today, and picked up the following:
PS4 Marsupilami: Hoobadventure - $10 (GS sealed)
PS5 Hades - $10 (actually sealed)
Had a decent amount of the other titles mentioned in the OP, but nothing else caught my cheap eye.
#28
Posted Today, 06:50 AM
#29 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 147 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:07 AM
Got greak for $2.50 xb1 xsx
Balon $2.50 xb1 xsx
And some typing game for switch aslo 2.50