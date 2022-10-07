GameStop Adds More Than 100 Titles To 50% Off Clearance

Posted Yesterday, 04:46 PM

This morning, I was able to get Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-reckoning for Xbox One for $2.49, Monster Harvest for Switch for $7.49, and Word Quiz for Switch for $2.49, and I applied my monthly $5 coupon on Monster Harvest to knock the price down on that one. All were "new" and gutted, and they were the last copies. Most of the games from the OP's list weren't in stock.

I felt so good that I volunteered to let the associate add a protection plan to Amalur since I know that's one of the stupid metrics that GameStop uses to gauge their success. But she was very polite and didn't bug me about pre-ordering something and just let me browse the shelves in peace, so I figured that I'd do her a solid.

Then, I double-dipped my monthly coupon and bought a $10 PSN digital gift card for $5 on the website when I got home.

Best experience that I've had at GameStop in a long time.