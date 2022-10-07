Jump to content

CAGcast #741: CAGcast 2!

The gang talks Overwatch 2, the end of Google Stadia, Fandom acquisitions, and so much more!

GameStop Adds More Than 100 Titles To 50% Off Clearance

By zanderlex, Oct 07 2022 07:15 PM

#1 zanderlex  

zanderlex

Posted 07 October 2022 - 07:15 PM

Many Gamestop locations began their new restock of clearance games today. I visited 4 stores today to check out all the clearance goodies. Two of the stores did confirm that hadn't started putting their games out for clearence and pricing yet. They said those stores and probably others will be ready on Monday. I was also able to skim through the ones that weren't added yet and there were definitely dozens of games that aren't on this list.

PS4:
13 sentinels: $25
1971 Project Helios: $5
Agatha Christie: $10
Aragami 2: $20
Astria Ascending: $20
Atelier Sophie 2: $30
Balan Wonderworld: $10
Beyond A Steel Sky (Steelbook): $25
Bladed Fury: $10
Captain Tsubasa: $15
Curved Space: $5
Disciples Liberation: $15
Doom 3 VR: $2
Ever Forward: $20
Evil Genius 2: $20
F1 2021: $20
Fishing Sim: $20
Harvest Moon Mad Dash: $7
Harvest Moon One World: $20
Hotline Miami Collection: $15
Jackbox Party Pack 7: $15
Just Die Already: $10
Key We: $10
Kitaria Fables: $15
Metal Max Xeno Reborn: $20
Monark Deluxe Edition: $20
Monopoly+: $25
Monster Crown: $15
Monster Harvest: $10
New Super Lucky's Tale: $10
Nier Replicant: $15
Persona 5 Strikers: $20
Rage 2 Wingstick: $7.50
Road Redemption: $15
Rustler: $5
Skul: $15
Sniper Ghost Warrior: $10
Spiritfarer: $10
Surviving The Aftermath: $15
Tour de France 2022: $20
Tribes of Midgard: $10
Wolfenstein Youngblood: $8.50
Yakuza Remastered Collection: $30



PS5:
Aragami 2: $20
Balan Wonderworld: $10
Curved Space: $5
Edge of Eternity: $15
Ever Forward: $20
Evil Genius 2: $20
F1 2021: $20
Foreclosed: $10
Forgotten City: $10
Greak Memories Of Azur: $10
Hoa: $15
Just Dance 2021: $12.50
Key We: $10
Monark Deluxe Edition: $20
Port Royale 4 Extended: $15
Real Farm Premium Edition: $15
Riftbreaker: $7.50
Road 96: $15
Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition: $45
Tribes of Midgard: $10
Tropico 6: $25



XBOX One
Agatha Christie: $10
Balan Wonderworld: $5
Curved Space: $2.50
Elder Scrolls Skyrim: $11.50
F1 2021: $20
Harvest Moon One World: $20
Just Die Already: $2.50
Katamari Damacy Reroll: $10
Kaze And The Wild Mask: $10
Kingdoms Amalur: $2.50
Monopoly+: $25
My Friend Peppa Pig: $10
New Super Lucky's Tale: $10
Power Rangers Battle For The Grid: $10
Rage 2 Wingstick: $9
Rocket Arena: $1.50
Sims 4 Plus Star Wars: $10
Story Of Seasons Friends Of Mineral Town: $10
Surviving The Aftermath: $15
Ty The Tasmanian Tiger: $10
Undernauts: $30
World Of Warships: $.01
Yakuza Like A Dragon: $30
YouTubers Life 2: $15



XBOX Series X
Beyond A Steel Sky (Steelbook): $25
Borderlands 3 Ultimate: $14.50
Crusader Kings 3: $20
Demon Turf: $12.50
Gear Club Unlimited 2: $20
Gears Tactics: $10
Ghostrunner: $15
Greak Memories Of Azur: $2.50
Hades: $10
Jackbox Party Pack 7: $2.50
Judgement: $20
NBA 2K21: $5.50
NERF Legends: $10
NHL 22: $15
Oddworld Soulstorm: $20
Point Royale 4 Extended: $7.50
Riftbreaker: $2.50
Rustler: $2.50
Snowrunner: $20
Tokyo 2020: $5.50
Train Sim World 2: $20
Tropico 6: $2.50
Worms Rumble: $2.50



Nintendo Switch
Catherine Full Body: $15
Code Realize Wintertide Miracles LE: $19
Colors Love: $25
Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: $7.50
Ever Forward: $20
Geminose: $2.50
Jackbox Party Pack 7: $15
Mary Skelter Finale: $25
Metal Max Xeno Reborn: $20
Monark Deluxe Edition: $20
Monster Harvest: $7.50
Spacebase Startopia: $7.50
Time Management Game Collection: $2.50
Ty The Tasmanian Tiger: $7.50
Undernauts: $30
World Quiz: $2.50

#2 MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted 07 October 2022 - 07:21 PM

Poker Club on PS4/5 & Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on XBox are also on clearance.

Also The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk on PS4/5 & Beyond the Steel Sky on PS5.

#3 Vigilante  

Vigilante

Posted 07 October 2022 - 08:05 PM

Just to confirm, does this mean that if I go to a store that hasn't yet put out the new clearance games, they won't automatically ring up with the 50% off price, or can I find those games out on the floor and they'll ring up at the lower price?


#4 zanderlex  

zanderlex

Posted 07 October 2022 - 09:26 PM

They would need to have the sticker on them already. And each store is going to be different that others, so one store might have some of these games but it will be different games that are on clearence.


#5 domthybomb  

domthybomb

Posted 07 October 2022 - 10:16 PM

Here's some I saw that you're missing

 

PS4

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - $10

Shenmue 3 - $2


#6 topchief1  

topchief1

Posted 07 October 2022 - 11:09 PM

I take it the prices listed are after discount?

#7 toska  

toska

Posted 07 October 2022 - 11:20 PM

yep

picked up spiritfarer

sticker said 20 rang up 10


#8 The Stache  

The Stache

Posted 07 October 2022 - 11:21 PM

I got Hades on PS5 for $10 and Balan Wonderworld on XSX for $2.50.


#9 G_x51  

G_x51

Posted Yesterday, 12:41 AM

Are they being converted from new or the used versions are going clearance?
Basically asking, which do I search stock availability for when using the search feature, new/used?

Thanks

#10 josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 12:42 AM

I might have to put my contempt for GameStop aside until after I pick up some clearance games. Then, I'll resume normal operations.  :shock:


#11 zanderlex  

zanderlex

Posted Yesterday, 01:03 AM

Are they being converted from new or the used versions are going clearance?
Basically asking, which do I search stock availability for when using the search feature, new/used?

Thanks

They look like they're all new but last copy new.


#12 Offthecrossbar  

Offthecrossbar

Posted Yesterday, 01:33 AM

Definitely check the prices on the website first on these, the prices might be even lower and they will price match.

 

Found these 3 at one of my local stores, had stickers that matched prices above but can be matched to the below and then take 50% off:

Astria Ascending PS4 is $30.97

Atelier Sophie 2 PS4 is $45.97

Disciples Liberation PS4 is $26.97


#13 trinken wir  

trinken wir

Posted Yesterday, 05:35 AM

Away ps5 $10
Kitara Fables ps5 $15

#14 DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Yesterday, 05:58 AM

Metal Max Xeno $20 and Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi for $30, both Switch


#15 Joe Fongul  

Joe Fongul

Posted Yesterday, 08:24 AM

Some additional games I saw at a couple of locations:

 

:ps4: Phoenix Point $10

:ps4: Relayer $25 (also on PS5 for the same price)

:ps4: Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20

:ps4: :switch: Tandem: A Tale of Shadows $22.49

:switch: Touken Ranbu Warriors $30

 

A couple of stores had the clearance games all separated and either on a rack nicely organized or in a Dump Bin. 

The one store that I had the biggest haul at was a location that did not have any of the clearance games separated.


#16 dimebagdrl  

dimebagdrl

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 AM

Who's paying $25 for Monopoly+?

#17 josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 12:04 PM

I'm fairly certain that the store searching function on the GameStop website is borked.  None of the games that I've searched are in stock anywhere within 20 miles of me, and I'm fairly certain that's wrong.


#18 Moses144  

Moses144

Posted Yesterday, 01:28 PM

I'm fairly certain that the store searching function on the GameStop website is borked.  None of the games that I've searched are in stock anywhere within 20 miles of me, and I'm fairly certain that's wrong.

I kind of live in the boonies but I pretty much haven't been able to find any games on their 20 mile search function over the last couple years. Not sure if less people trade in non-sports/shooters these days or if they're not even getting copies of niche games at all around here or what but I haven't been able to participate in offline sales since pre-COVID.


#19 trinken wir  

trinken wir

Posted Yesterday, 01:41 PM

The number of copies of games circulating at GS has most definately dropped off. Anything non mainstream is rarely getting traded in.

#20 dxironman  

dxironman

Posted Yesterday, 01:54 PM

Oh man Doom 3 VR for $2. I bought it for $5 last year I should’ve held out and saved $3.
Seriously though these look like mostly all junk games I wouldn’t play if you gave them to me.

#21 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Yesterday, 03:40 PM

I kind of live in the boonies but I pretty much haven't been able to find any games on their 20 mile search function over the last couple years. Not sure if less people trade in non-sports/shooters these days or if they're not even getting copies of niche games at all around here or what but I haven't been able to participate in offline sales since pre-COVID.

Pretty sure anything niche they only get preordered copies.  Then rely on people trading in.  When I picked up Taiko no Tatsujin yesterday I was told they only got the 4 preordered copies.  They got Chaos;Head Noah, but only the 1 preordered copy.  They did have extras of Nier for Switch though.  


#22 josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 04:46 PM

This morning, I was able to get Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-reckoning for Xbox One for $2.49, Monster Harvest for Switch for $7.49, and Word Quiz for Switch for $2.49, and I applied my monthly $5 coupon on Monster Harvest to knock the price down on that one.  All were "new" and gutted, and they were the last copies.  Most of the games from the OP's list weren't in stock.

 

I felt so good that I volunteered to let the associate add a protection plan to Amalur since I know that's one of the stupid metrics that GameStop uses to gauge their success.  But she was very polite and didn't bug me about pre-ordering something and just let me browse the shelves in peace, so I figured that I'd do her a solid.

 

Then, I double-dipped my monthly coupon and bought a $10 PSN digital gift card for $5 on the website when I got home.  

 

Best experience that I've had at GameStop in a long time.  :applause:


#23 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Yesterday, 05:26 PM

Stopped by one and there were only a handful on a table. Saw Burnout Paradise remastered for Switch for $15.

#24 keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM

My two stores didn't have much worth getting. I did see Nier Replicant, but it wasn't in the clearance bin and it wasn't the original case. I'm still on the fence about getting it; I figure if it's still there when I pass through on Monday on my commute then I'll get it.

#25 ZanTheMan  

ZanTheMan

Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM

I stopped by my Gamestop and grabbed Monark Deluxe Edition for Switch. It wasn't marked down or in the clearance section, but it rung up for the clearance price ($20.00). I'm glad I saw this post.


#26 Thrillh0  

Thrillh0

Posted Today, 01:09 AM

Two stores in my area had a shelf out with whatever clearance games were available. I saw some games that were already mentioned above. Two other stores had no idea this was even going on. 


#27 jupiterjones  

jupiterjones

Posted Today, 01:25 AM

Stopped by a store while I was out of town today, and picked up the following:

 

PS4 Marsupilami: Hoobadventure - $10 (GS sealed)

PS5 Hades - $10 (actually sealed)

 

Had a decent amount of the other titles mentioned in the OP, but nothing else caught my cheap eye.


#28 byebye.man  

byebye.man

Posted Today, 06:50 AM

Not much here in SoCal

#29 thenuke1  

thenuke1

Posted Today, 07:07 AM

Socal here too

Got greak for $2.50 xb1 xsx
Balon $2.50 xb1 xsx
And some typing game for switch aslo 2.50
