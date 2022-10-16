Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #742: Cash Grab

CAGcast #742: Cash Grab

The gang talks Meta Quest Pro, Mario and so much more.

Best Buy Weekly Top Deals - $39.99 1st Party Switch Games - Video Games And PC Gaming - Week of 10/16/22

By CheapyD, Oct 16 2022 03:18 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted 16 October 2022 - 03:18 PM

Video Games and Consoles

 

$39.99 Switch Games

Nintendo Switch Sports
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury -
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
New Pokémon Snap
Yoshi's Crafted World
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

 

 

Free $50 Fanatics e-code with Xbox Series S console,3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate,
and Xbox controller $399.99

 

Save up to $300 on select arcade machines
and more https://cag.vg/bbsunday

 

 

 

 

PC Gaming

 

Save up to $400 on select gaming laptops

 

Save up to $550 on select gaming desktops and monitors

and more https://cag.vg/bbpcsunday

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


samnite  

samnite

Posted 16 October 2022 - 05:29 PM

We are already so close to Black Friday that I think I will wait and see what happens to these prices


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted 16 October 2022 - 05:34 PM

They're Nintendo first party games. They're not gonna get any lower.

However, there's a decent chance of catching these prices along with a B2G1, so that's a good reason to wait.

samnite  

samnite

Posted 16 October 2022 - 10:08 PM

I have been surprised though. Sometimes they drop to $30 especially if the game reviewed poorly. Either way, they are good fodder to add to a BF cart to meet free shipping minimums too.


shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted 16 October 2022 - 10:50 PM

They tend to hit 35 around the holidays plus blackfriday. but it's worth mentioning that at least skyward sword was already 15 in a previous sale earlier this year.

300mirrors  

300mirrors

Posted Yesterday, 12:26 AM

first party Nintendo games have dropped to the $30 mark or even slightly lower on Black Friday


Shiftygism  

Shiftygism

Posted Yesterday, 01:15 AM

Target had a B2G1Fsale on first party Switch games back in like February and I snatched quite a few up for like $33 per game. Hoping for another one of those.


heatdolphins45  

heatdolphins45

Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM

Perhaps a silly question, but I haven't pre-ordered in ages.

Can you pay off pre-orders in full right away?

BB just sent out a spend $150, get a $15 certificate email (for purchases through Oct. 23), so paying off two Ragnarok controllers would cover that...

ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted Yesterday, 09:00 PM

I was always under the impression that Best Buy requires that you pay for your preorder completely upfront. I could be wrong, but I don’t recall ever seeing an option to do anything else.

Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Yesterday, 09:03 PM

No. Best Buy does a temp charge at order time, but it doesn’t become a permanent charge until release.

Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM

I was always under the impression that Best Buy requires that you pay for your preorder completely upfront. I could be wrong, but I don’t recall ever seeing an option to do anything else.


Lol, this isn’t LRG. Like most retailers there is an initial temp charge that drops off after about a week. Then the actual charge comes through when they ship your item,

krzysio87  

krzysio87

Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM

Offer Details
Spoiler

 

It says in-stock only, so I doubt that pre-orders will count unless they ship by the 23rd.


ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted Yesterday, 10:32 PM

Lol, this isn’t LRG. Like most retailers there is an initial temp charge that drops off after about a week. Then the actual charge comes through when they ship your item,


You’re right, I was confused with 5 dollar preorder thing with GameStop. If you pay via PayPal at Best Buy it is a permanent charge and you’re refunded if you cancel the order.
