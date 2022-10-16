Best Buy Weekly Top Deals - $39.99 1st Party Switch Games - Video Games And PC Gaming - Week of 10/16/22

$39.99 Switch Games
Nintendo Switch Sports
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury -
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
New Pokémon Snap
Yoshi's Crafted World
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Free $50 Fanatics e-code with Xbox Series S console,3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate,
and Xbox controller $399.99
Save up to $300 on select arcade machines
and more https://cag.vg/bbsunday
Save up to $400 on select gaming laptops
Save up to $550 on select gaming desktops and monitors
and more https://cag.vg/bbpcsunday