YMMV Target Circle 30% off one video game accessory
Posted 25 October 2022 - 05:33 PM
Posted 25 October 2022 - 06:04 PM
Took full advantage of this for the exact same headset. Got an additional 5% off for using Target Red Card as my form of payment! Thank you for sharing!
Posted 25 October 2022 - 11:06 PM
#4
Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM
Used it to grab a Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max. With the headset already being on sale, I was able to get it for $115.27 after discounts and Red Card. Love that it has Bluetooth Audio mixed in and can be used on everything.
I'm curious about the Inzone H9 Headset but not $200+ curious. Hope it works out for you!