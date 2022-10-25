Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #742: Cash Grab

CAGcast #742: Cash Grab

The gang talks Meta Quest Pro, Mario and so much more.

YMMV Target Circle 30% off one video game accessory

By ppitchfork, Oct 25 2022 05:33 PM

#1 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted 25 October 2022 - 05:33 PM

Check your email/target circle offers. I just paid less than $200 for the Sony Inzone H9 headset. Thrilled!

#2 Big Snapp Daddy  

Big Snapp Daddy

Posted 25 October 2022 - 06:04 PM

Took full advantage of this for the exact same headset.  Got an additional 5% off for using Target Red Card as my form of payment!  Thank you for sharing!


#3 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted 25 October 2022 - 11:06 PM

Was actually wondering if it’ll even be better than my audeze penrose

#4 Joe Fongul   Slave to the Grind.. CAGiversary!   1426 Posts   Joined 19.0 Years Ago  

Joe Fongul

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM

Used it to grab a Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max. With the headset already being on sale, I was able to get it for $115.27 after discounts and Red Card. Love that it has Bluetooth Audio mixed in and can be used on everything.

 

I'm curious about the Inzone H9 Headset but not $200+ curious. Hope it works out for you!


