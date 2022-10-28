Analogue Super NT and Mega SG up for final run of preorders

Posted 28 October 2022 - 05:28 PM

$200 each with shipping being around $40These are FPGA (emulate the hardware for SNES and Sega Genesis) consoles able to play original cartridges or be modded to play roms off of an SD Card.I searched the forums and couldn't find an analogue thread so I apologize if there is a different place to post this information.Be aware that you will not receive anything until the end of 2023 most likely as Analogue is extremely slow with manufacturing and shipping.