Analogue Super NT and Mega SG up for final run of preorders
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 353 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted 28 October 2022 - 05:28 PM
$200 each with shipping being around $40
These are FPGA (emulate the hardware for SNES and Sega Genesis) consoles able to play original cartridges or be modded to play roms off of an SD Card.
I searched the forums and couldn't find an analogue thread so I apologize if there is a different place to post this information.
Be aware that you will not receive anything until the end of 2023 most likely as Analogue is extremely slow with manufacturing and shipping.
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 353 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted 28 October 2022 - 05:31 PM
#3 Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary! 2229 Posts Joined 15.6 Years Ago
Posted 28 October 2022 - 05:50 PM
Also be aware that the Analogue pocket can now run SNES and Genesis games so that product plus the dock might be a better value if you don't intend to use original cartridges.
Eh I think these will hold their value better. Pocket + dock is almost 3/4 the price of buying both systems, and currently no way to use original SNES/Genesis controllers on the pocket dock. I have all 3 but got the consoles used on eBay for way under retail price.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1348 Posts Joined 16.8 Years Ago
Posted 28 October 2022 - 07:12 PM
Does the analogue pocket only handle game boy games? Or can it also play GBA games too?
#5 Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary! 2229 Posts Joined 15.6 Years Ago
Posted 28 October 2022 - 07:18 PM
Does the analogue pocket only handle game boy games? Or can it also play GBA games too?
GB, GBC, GBA out of the box. Adapters available for other handheld systems.
- bill123 likes this
#6 Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary! 3581 Posts Joined 19.0 Years Ago
Posted 28 October 2022 - 07:48 PM
#7 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 942 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted 28 October 2022 - 07:49 PM
Does the analogue pocket only handle game boy games? Or can it also play GBA games too?
Like the other person said, they'll be adapters for Cartridges, but you can also download cores for other consoles being made by fans if you dont want to use cartridges
https://www.reddit.c...qscore_listing/
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1348 Posts Joined 16.8 Years Ago
Posted 28 October 2022 - 08:07 PM
Thanks guys I appreciate the info. They look pretty cool.
#9 Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary! 24894 Posts Joined 18.2 Years Ago
Posted 28 October 2022 - 10:48 PM
How long will this be up?
Also be aware that the Analogue pocket can now run SNES and Genesis games so that product plus the dock might be a better value if you don't intend to use original cartridges.
Do you need an adapter to run SNES games? I'm confused because the product details says it just plays GB, GBC and GBA.
#10 Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary! 2229 Posts Joined 15.6 Years Ago
Posted 28 October 2022 - 11:04 PM
The Pocket only plays ROMs of SNES games.
How long will this be up?
Do you need an adapter to run SNES games? I'm confused because the product details says it just plays GB, GBC and GBA.
#11 Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary! 24894 Posts Joined 18.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 12:34 AM
The Pocket only plays ROMs of SNES games.
Oh, I see... still, super tempting. I would love to be able to GB series games on a bigger screen.
#12 Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary! 2229 Posts Joined 15.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:12 AM
Oh, I see... still, super tempting. I would love to be able to GB series games on a bigger screen.
Could get the Super Game Boy + Super Nt. I have that combo too.
#13 Keeping in Cheap since 2005 CAGiversary! 11095 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:16 AM
I have the Mega SG and let me tell you it works great. Everdrive and homebrew and the games look damn good on a modern TV
#14 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 655 Posts Joined 10.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:54 PM
- briandadude likes this