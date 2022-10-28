Recent Dell bundle is getting the game and the controller!

Posted 28 October 2022 - 07:20 PM

Dell had a bundle last week that was a system and a $75 gift card that had a picture that showed NSMBD and a pro controller. It was on the front page and it was linked on other deal sites. Many warned that the product code was just for the OLED and that the bundle seemed to mean system and gift card. Most thought the picture was wrong, and some mentioned that Dell had done this before with the wrong picture.

Dell started shipping systems only, and I got just a system. But then early this morning I got an email from Dell saying the missing controller and game was a mistake and they are sending it separately!!! (I still think the picture was a mistake, but awesome that they're honoring it!)

So if you ordered this and were thinking about returning if it didn't come with everything pictured, check your email or log into your account. I can already see that the controller and the game have shipped for me! I didn't complain or anything, so I assume Dell is sending the email to everyone who ordered the "bundle".

I haven't gotten the $75 gift card yet, but Dell always sends the gift cards like 20 days after shipping. So I hope that those are coming too!

Here's the entire email:

"Dear Valued Customer,



We are contacting you regarding your recent order # XXXXXXXXXXX for the Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle. We regret to inform you that your order was shipped without the bundled items, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller (Black), due to an order processing error.

To remedy this error, we have arranged both items to shipped to you:

· New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - Nintendo Switch Order Number - XXXXXXXXXX

· Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller (Black) Order Number - XXXXXXXXXXX



The estimated shipment time is 3-5 business days. If you would like to track your order, you may do so by entering your Dell order number in the support section on Dell.com



We appreciate your interest in our products and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.



Thank you for choosing Dell Technologies.



Regards,

Dell Customer Care"

edit: I XXXXX out my order numbers....