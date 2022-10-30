Use a Citi Card during checkout and enter promo code citi2022 to get $15 off a purchase of $15 or more. Items must be sold and shipped from amazon.
Amazon $15 off a purchase of $15 or more with Citi Card payment
Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:39 PM
YMMV? Doesn't work for me for my (Best Buy branded) Citi card, which possibly doesn't count.
Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM
Tried on two different citi cards.
Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM
I tried it on 3 different citi cards and no dice,
Posted Yesterday, 06:05 PM
My bad the promo code is citi2022 and not citi2020. Try again to see if it works on your card.
Posted Yesterday, 06:23 PM
I tried with a couple of shorts sold by amazon.com service LLC and it says items not eligible.
Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM
Didn't work for me using my Best Buy Visa which is issued from Citi.
Posted Yesterday, 07:10 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM
My bad the promo code is citi2022 and not citi2020. Try again to see if it works on your card.
It still doesn't for me on a Best Buy Citi card, but thanks for the correction! (tried on a random PS4 game shipped and sold by Amazon as well as a Hori Split Pad Pro shipped and sold by Amazon)
Posted Yesterday, 09:00 PM
thanks, worked for me on a preorder of tactics ogre: reborn for ps5
Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM
Doesn't seem to work with my Costco Citi card.
Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM
worked great, thank you
Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM
worked great, thank you
Which product did you buy?
Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM
Posted Today, 03:30 PM
towels........I didn't get any promo from amazon, its not a store type card (bb/costco)......
Posted Today, 03:32 PM
Worked for me, preordered cult of the lamb. Thanks