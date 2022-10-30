Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #743: And Where is the Batman?

CAGcast #743: And Where is the Batman?

The gang catch up on TV shows and also talk Gotham Knights, Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed, and so much more!

- - - - -

Amazon $15 off a purchase of $15 or more with Citi Card payment

By blueweltall, Yesterday, 04:33 PM

#1 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   8161 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM

Use a Citi Card during checkout and enter promo code citi2022 to get $15 off a purchase of $15 or more. Items must be sold and shipped from amazon.


#2 BoxPizzaBox   Trash Tier CAGiversary!   1536 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

BoxPizzaBox

Posted Yesterday, 05:39 PM

YMMV? Doesn't work for me for my (Best Buy branded) Citi card, which possibly doesn't count.


#3 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3046 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM

“The promotional code you entered is not valid”

Tried on two different citi cards.

#4 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM

I tried it on 3 different citi cards and no dice,


#5 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   8161 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted Yesterday, 06:05 PM

My bad the promo code is citi2022 and not citi2020. Try again to see if it works on your card.


#6 cruxdude  

cruxdude

Posted Yesterday, 06:23 PM

I tried with a couple of shorts sold by amazon.com service LLC and it says items not eligible.

#7 Volitar Prime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   278 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Volitar Prime

Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM

Didn't work for me using my Best Buy Visa which is issued from Citi.


#8 Echotech83   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1055 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Echotech83

Posted Yesterday, 07:10 PM

Doesn’t work on digital purchases, was hoping to get capcom fighting collection for $15.

#9 BoxPizzaBox   Trash Tier CAGiversary!   1536 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

BoxPizzaBox

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM

It still doesn't for me on a Best Buy Citi card, but thanks for the correction! (tried on a random PS4 game shipped and sold by Amazon as well as a Hori Split Pad Pro shipped and sold by Amazon)


#10 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 09:00 PM

thanks, worked for me on a preorder of tactics ogre: reborn for ps5


#11 Donken   President & CEO CAGiversary!   5091 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

Donken

Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM

Doesn't seem to work with my Costco Citi card.


#12 RunningMan  

RunningMan

Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM

worked great, thank you


#13 cruxdude  

cruxdude

Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM

worked great, thank you


Which product did you buy?

#14 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3582 Posts   Joined 19.0 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM

It's likely a ymmv/targeted promo.

#15 RunningMan  

RunningMan

Posted Today, 03:30 PM

Which product did you buy?

towels........I didn't get any promo from amazon, its not a store type card (bb/costco)......


#16 cheapgamer 23   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1625 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

cheapgamer 23

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

Worked for me, preordered cult of the lamb. Thanks


