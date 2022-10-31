Best Buy: 75" 4k Samsung TV $580 - TU690T series

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

Good catch on the 2 HDMI ports. That is weak. Even my $110 55” from Amazon has 4.

It's a Black Friday model, they like to do things like that to cut down the cost on those low price models for the holiday. It doesn't jump out at you and honestly doesn't affect a lot of people that are just looking for a big TV to watch. But yeah, that is definitely something to look for when you find a really good deal for Black Friday and want to use it for gaming or have lots of things to hook up.