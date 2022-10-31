Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #743: And Where is the Batman?

CAGcast #743: And Where is the Batman?

The gang catch up on TV shows and also talk Gotham Knights, Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed, and so much more!

Best Buy: 75" 4k Samsung TV $580 - TU690T series

By Josh1billion, Today, 02:22 PM

#1 Josh1billion   Josh x1,000,000,000 CAGiversary!   2437 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

Josh1billion

Posted Today, 02:22 PM

Very good TV for the price if you're looking for something big. The HDR isn't great, but the input latency is extremely low, so it works well for console games even if it doesn't look as pretty as TVs that are twice the price.

Link:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6514052

Detailed specs: https://www.rtings.c.../samsung/tu6980

On a side note... I bought this exact model from Best Buy two weeks ago when it was priced $70 higher. Very happy with it. But anyone know if BB refunds the difference in situations like this?

#2 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 02:28 PM

You normally have the return window/2 weeks. I see it says Black Friday price so no idea.

Nice for big and cheap. I like good HDR so pass.

#3 Krakn3Dfx   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   23 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Krakn3Dfx

Posted Today, 02:45 PM

Have one of these coming today to replace a 43" TCL 4-series in my workout/gaming room in the basement, pretty excited to check it out. Definitely going to have to use an HDMI switcher tho, 2 ports isn't going to be nearly enough.


#4 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   2235 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 02:55 PM

Good catch on the 2 HDMI ports. That is weak. Even my $110 55” from Amazon has 4.

#5 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2373 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

It's a Black Friday model, they like to do things like that to cut down the cost on those low price models for the holiday.  It doesn't jump out at you and honestly doesn't affect a lot of people that are just looking for a big TV to watch.  But yeah, that is definitely something to look for when you find a really good deal for Black Friday and want to use it for gaming or have lots of things to hook up.


