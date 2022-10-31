Best Buy: 75" 4k Samsung TV $580 - TU690T series
Posted Today, 02:22 PM
Link:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6514052
Detailed specs: https://www.rtings.c.../samsung/tu6980
On a side note... I bought this exact model from Best Buy two weeks ago when it was priced $70 higher. Very happy with it. But anyone know if BB refunds the difference in situations like this?
Posted Today, 02:28 PM
Nice for big and cheap. I like good HDR so pass.
Posted Today, 02:45 PM
Have one of these coming today to replace a 43" TCL 4-series in my workout/gaming room in the basement, pretty excited to check it out. Definitely going to have to use an HDMI switcher tho, 2 ports isn't going to be nearly enough.
Posted Today, 02:55 PM
Posted Today, 05:36 PM
Good catch on the 2 HDMI ports. That is weak. Even my $110 55” from Amazon has 4.
It's a Black Friday model, they like to do things like that to cut down the cost on those low price models for the holiday. It doesn't jump out at you and honestly doesn't affect a lot of people that are just looking for a big TV to watch. But yeah, that is definitely something to look for when you find a really good deal for Black Friday and want to use it for gaming or have lots of things to hook up.
