Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

The gang discuss he who must not be named, Halloween movies, PSVR 2, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition in stock at Best Buy (store pick up only)

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 02:13 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18227 Posts   Joined 19.5 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 02:13 PM

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition

#2 spug21   professor cheap cheap CAGiversary!   297 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

spug21

Posted Yesterday, 03:55 PM

Snagged one!
Thank you
My daughter is asking Santa for this for Christmas

#3 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5159 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 04:44 PM

Walmart and gamestop have it too

https://www.walmart....tion/1955343257

https://www.gamestop...ion/351913.html

#4 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5743 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Yesterday, 06:18 PM

This doesn't include either Pokemon game, does it?


#5 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   2252 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 06:26 PM

Nope
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy