Samsung Early Access Black Friday - Ends 11/18

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 02:04 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 02:04 PM

Samsung Early Access Black Friday

 

 

S22 Ultra    $225 off + Up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit
S22+    $150 off + Up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit
S22    $75 off + Up to $400 enhanced trade-in credit
S21 FE    $100 off + Up to $350 enhanced trade-in credit
Z Flip4    $150 off with up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit or $200 off with no trade-in credit
Z Fold4    $350 off with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit or $450 off with no trade-in credit
Tab S8 Series    Up to $300 off on select Tab S8 Models
Buds2 Pro    Get a free Wireless Charger with Galaxy Buds2 Pro purchase
Watch5    $70 off on LTE enabled model, $50 off on Bluetooth only model


