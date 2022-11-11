Samsung Early Access Black Friday - Ends 11/18

Posted Yesterday, 02:04 PM

Samsung Early Access Black Friday

S22 Ultra $225 off + Up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit

S22+ $150 off + Up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit

S22 $75 off + Up to $400 enhanced trade-in credit

S21 FE $100 off + Up to $350 enhanced trade-in credit

Z Flip4 $150 off with up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit or $200 off with no trade-in credit

Z Fold4 $350 off with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit or $450 off with no trade-in credit

Tab S8 Series Up to $300 off on select Tab S8 Models

Buds2 Pro Get a free Wireless Charger with Galaxy Buds2 Pro purchase

Watch5 $70 off on LTE enabled model, $50 off on Bluetooth only model