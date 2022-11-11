Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

The gang discuss he who must not be named, Halloween movies, PSVR 2, and so much more!

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pre-order Bonuses at Amazon and Best Buy

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 02:13 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18235 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 02:13 PM

Amazon - Healing Set -  10 Potions, 10 Antidotes, 3 Revives

 

Best Buy - Berry Set - 6 Berries

 

 


#2 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7647 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 02:14 PM

Lame as usual. Can't ever give us good stuff it seems.

#3 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18235 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 02:31 PM

Well, my kid is pretty excited for the game.  He just asked me to buy it for him for Hanukah.


#4 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7647 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 02:32 PM

If you haven't used your randomized best buy cert that's something you can use it towards if you haven't already bought it.

#5 hoofrog   Game Whore CAGiversary!   1202 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

hoofrog

Posted Yesterday, 02:38 PM

I'm super excited for the game, just US preorder bonuses are not great incentives. That said, I am hosting al Pokemon release party for friends and family. Been having on every major Pokemon game release going on over 10 years. Good times.


#6 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18235 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 03:12 PM

I had $10 in rewards.  He wanted Violet, digital so I made it happen.


#7 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Yesterday, 03:52 PM

Target has figurine of the starters if you buy the double pack in store.  
 

Gamestop is giving a pin set with the double pack, but I think preorders have sold out.  


#8 wildthing2022000   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   193 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

wildthing2022000

Posted Yesterday, 03:57 PM

https://nintendoever...re-order-guide/

Target has a figurine for the double pack - in-store only

Gamestop has pins but I think the pre-order sold out.

My Nintendo UK has a steelbook


#9 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24920 Posts   Joined 18.3 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM

Well that sucks... I have the double pack ordered online with some previous x% off deal. Would have been nice to get the figurines...

#10 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11684 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Yesterday, 08:07 PM

Gonna try to nab that Double Pack in store for the figurines, but I feel like thats gonna be pure luck


