Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pre-order Bonuses at Amazon and Best Buy

Amazon - Healing Set - 10 Potions, 10 Antidotes, 3 Revives
Best Buy - Berry Set - 6 Berries
Posted Yesterday, 02:13 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:14 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:31 PM
Well, my kid is pretty excited for the game. He just asked me to buy it for him for Hanukah.
Posted Yesterday, 02:32 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:38 PM
I'm super excited for the game, just US preorder bonuses are not great incentives. That said, I am hosting al Pokemon release party for friends and family. Been having on every major Pokemon game release going on over 10 years. Good times.
Posted Yesterday, 03:12 PM
If you haven't used your randomized best buy cert that's something you can use it towards if you haven't already bought it.
I had $10 in rewards. He wanted Violet, digital so I made it happen.
Posted Yesterday, 03:52 PM
Target has figurine of the starters if you buy the double pack in store.
Gamestop is giving a pin set with the double pack, but I think preorders have sold out.
Posted Yesterday, 03:57 PM
https://nintendoever...re-order-guide/
My Nintendo UK has a steelbook
Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:07 PM
Gonna try to nab that Double Pack in store for the figurines, but I feel like thats gonna be pure luck