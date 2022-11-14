Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

The gang discuss he who must not be named, Halloween movies, PSVR 2, and so much more!

Play Asia 10% Off Sale - Ends 11/21

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 02:19 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18239 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 02:19 PM

November 14-21st Switch games, figures, vinyls and CDs are 10% off
https://www.play-asi...info/paweek2022

#2 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Yesterday, 06:52 PM

Is it just my browser or did they get rid of the section to enter a coupon code.  I do now have an option for an auto 5% discount if I pay with a credit card though.


#3 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3594 Posts   Joined 19.1 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Yesterday, 08:27 PM

It comes and goes, though I think a lot of the codes don't work anymore, anyways.

#4 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7659 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Today, 12:01 AM

From what I remember coupon codes became 1 time use but there were some that were refreshed and usable again going by what people mentioned in the niche deals thread. 


#5 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Today, 12:51 AM

I understand that about coupon codes being one time use.  I’m saying that there is no place to enter coupon codes anymore.  On the payment page the box for coupon codes is non existent.


#6 nbskid   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   280 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

nbskid

Posted Today, 12:52 AM

This happened to me. I turned off my AdBlock and refreshed it, and boom, it appeared. Try that.


