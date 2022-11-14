Play Asia 10% Off Sale - Ends 11/21
#1
Posted Yesterday, 02:19 PM
https://www.play-asi...info/paweek2022
#2
Posted Yesterday, 06:52 PM
Is it just my browser or did they get rid of the section to enter a coupon code. I do now have an option for an auto 5% discount if I pay with a credit card though.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 08:27 PM
It comes and goes, though I think a lot of the codes don't work anymore, anyways.
#4
Posted Today, 12:01 AM
From what I remember coupon codes became 1 time use but there were some that were refreshed and usable again going by what people mentioned in the niche deals thread.
#5
Posted Today, 12:51 AM
I understand that about coupon codes being one time use. I’m saying that there is no place to enter coupon codes anymore. On the payment page the box for coupon codes is non existent.
#6
Posted Today, 12:52 AM
This happened to me. I turned off my AdBlock and refreshed it, and boom, it appeared. Try that.