Forza Horizon 5: Premium Add-Ons Bundle $29.99 at Best Buy

Forza Horizon 5: Premium Add-Ons Bundle $29.99
The Welcome Pack includes 5 special pre-tuned cars, a Player House and a one-time grant to own any car available from the game’s Autoshow. Also included are 3 one-time grants for any Common or Rare clothing item.
The Car Pass delivers 34 new cars to your game, one per week. As a bonus, you’ll also receive 8 Formula Drift Cars to get you started. All cars included in the Car Pass grant you a one-time only, free addition of each car to your game garage, with no additional in-game credit cost.
VIP Membership features exclusive rewards that give your game a boost and make you stand out at the Horizon Festival. VIPs receive 3 Exclusive Forza Edition cars, Crown Flair, Vanity Items, Emote and Car Horn, gift Player House, 2x Credit race rewards, weekly bonus Super Wheelspins, and more.