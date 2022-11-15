Jump to content

CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

CAGcast #744: The Price of Free Speech

The gang discuss he who must not be named, Halloween movies, PSVR 2, and so much more!

Product Information

- - - - -

Forza Horizon 5: Premium Add-Ons Bundle $29.99 at Best Buy

By CheapyD, Today, 04:02 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18240 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 04:02 PM

Forza Horizon 5: Premium Add-Ons Bundle $29.99

 

The Welcome Pack includes 5 special pre-tuned cars, a Player House and a one-time grant to own any car available from the game’s Autoshow. Also included are 3 one-time grants for any Common or Rare clothing item.

 

The Car Pass delivers 34 new cars to your game, one per week. As a bonus, you’ll also receive 8 Formula Drift Cars to get you started. All cars included in the Car Pass grant you a one-time only, free addition of each car to your game garage, with no additional in-game credit cost.

 

VIP Membership features exclusive rewards that give your game a boost and make you stand out at the Horizon Festival. VIPs receive 3 Exclusive Forza Edition cars, Crown Flair, Vanity Items, Emote and Car Horn, gift Player House, 2x Credit race rewards, weekly bonus Super Wheelspins, and more.


#2 Miada   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1174 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Miada

Posted Today, 05:39 PM

Snagged! Thank you! 


