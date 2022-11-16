Some Arcade1up Partycades, Countercades and Couchcades $71 ea @ shoptamfam.com

Posted Yesterday, 05:07 PM

Arcade1up systems are part of the Deal of the Week(?, it's every Tuesday) on Tamron Hall's talk show deal site. Like many talk shows, Tamron Hall has a deals portion of the show. This seems legit to me as it's a highly syndicated daytime emmy award winning tv show produced by ABC with a high profile former news anchor, but I have no experience with it.The units included are Ms Pacman Partycade, Super Pacman Partycade, Ms Pacman Countercade, Super Pacman Countercade (sold out currently), Atari Couchcade and Pacman Couchcade. All are $79 each with free shipping. There's a 10% off coupon code, Welcome10, for signing up for deal alerts if wish to try it and your price will be $71.10.There's more items than they had on the show that are on the site. I don't know if that means the deals may last thru Tuesday or longer or less, maybe until it sells out?This is a new segment in the show which started this season of the show which explains why the website is new and thus is the first time it included anything gaming related. I don't generally trust new websites, but considering it links directly from The Tamron Hall Show's main website and is part of her show it should be legit.And, yes I posted this on SD first. I came here first, but I've had trouble getting my password reset for the last day so i posted it there so it could help somewhere.