CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #745: Extremely Hardcore

CAGcast #745: Extremely Hardcore

The gang talks Atari 50, Vampire Survivors, Xbox mobile game store, and oh so much more!

Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Launch Edition $24.99/$29.99 at Best Buy

By CheapyD, Today, 12:52 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 12:52 PM

Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Launch Edition $24.99

 

 


Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Today, 01:44 PM

Something is odd. It’s listed at $60 and was never in stock for shipping. Plus not sold in stores.

salty tbone  

salty tbone

Posted Today, 01:47 PM

Something is odd. It’s listed at $60 and was never in stock for shipping. Plus not sold in stores.

You needed to be logged into My Best Buy account to see the sale price. 


Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Today, 01:48 PM

You need to be logged into My Best Buy account to see the sale price. 
 
"My Best Buy® members get early access to great deals"
 
Now you can return to being the smartest man in the room.



I’ve been logged in. It seems this may be a total tech only offer.

#5 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Today, 01:50 PM

Shows as sold out to me.


#6 moonknight80  

moonknight80

Posted Today, 02:06 PM

I’ve been logged in. It seems this may be a total tech only offer.


It's sold out, but I see it and I'm not a total tech member.

Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Today, 02:08 PM

It's sold out, but I see it and I'm not a total tech member.

 

It must have glitched earlier. I was chatting about it in another thread around 7:30am and never saw that price. 


#8 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 02:16 PM

Sold out except for switch. Got one at midnight. Same with kOf ps5 guess sold out quick too
