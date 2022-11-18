Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Launch Edition $24.99/$29.99 at Best Buy

Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Launch Edition $24.99
Jump to content
Posted Today, 12:52 PM
Posted Today, 01:44 PM
Posted Today, 01:47 PM
Something is odd. It’s listed at $60 and was never in stock for shipping. Plus not sold in stores.
You needed to be logged into My Best Buy account to see the sale price.
Posted Today, 01:48 PM
You need to be logged into My Best Buy account to see the sale price.
"My Best Buy® members get early access to great deals"
Now you can return to being the smartest man in the room.
Posted Today, 01:50 PM
Shows as sold out to me.
Posted Today, 02:06 PM
I’ve been logged in. It seems this may be a total tech only offer.
Posted Today, 02:08 PM
It's sold out, but I see it and I'm not a total tech member.
It must have glitched earlier. I was chatting about it in another thread around 7:30am and never saw that price.
Posted Today, 02:16 PM