Posted Yesterday, 05:40 PM

I thought I'd share this, I usually try to add a year on to my Game Pass during the Black Friday sales every year. Last year I grabbed cards from Target, but I was looking at CDKeys today and at $23.79 it comes out a few bucks cheaper than I paid last year. So I went ahead, especially not knowing if the mainstream retailers will even have a good deal. It's a regular worldwide code, no VPN tricks I was able to just log in and redeem these.

https://www.cdkeys.c...ate-xbox-one-pc