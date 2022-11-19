Maximum Games - Them's Fightin' Herds Deluxe $20, Soulstice, Steelrising $30 + More

The Maximum Games store is having a holiday sale. There's a free shipping offer for orders over $60 although Collector's Editions are excluded. Code: Free60
I put some of the bigger games at the top and the rest of the sale below.
$20 - Them's Fightin' Herds: Deluxe Edition - PS4 - PS5 - XBOX - NSW
$25 - Sifu: Vengeance Edition - PS4 - PS5
$30 - Steelrising - PS5 - XBOX
$30 - Soulstice: Deluxe Edition - PS5 - XBOX
$30 - Session: Skate Sim - PS4 - PS5 - XBOX
$40 - A Plague Tale: Requiem - PS5 - XBOX
$10 - Among Us: Crewmate Edition
$20 - Among Us: Imposter Edition ($25 for Switch)
$35 - Among Us: Ejected Edition ($40 for Switch and Xbox)
$30 - XIII
$25 - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition
$15 - Snowrunner - Next Gen
$20 - FIve Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection
$15 - Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted
$20 - Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
$50 - Oddworld Soulstorm Collector's Edition (PlayStation 4)
$15 - Oddworld Soulstorm
$15 - Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Day 1 (Xbox steelbook)
$10 - Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The FIrst Cases (Xbox)
$15 - ATV Drifts and Tricks (Switch)
$15 - Bassmaster 2022 Deluxe (Xbox)
$15 - Beyond a Steel Sky (No Steelbook)
$10 - Equestrian Training
$15 - Gear Club Unlimited 2 (Switch)
$10 - Greedfall Gold Edition (Xbox)
$15 - In Sound Mind (Xbox)
$25 - Isonzo: Deluxe Edition
$10 - My Universe: Green Adventures Farmer Friends
$15 - Poker Club
$10 - Power Rangers Battle for the Grid (Switch)
$10 - Pure Pool (Switch code in box)
$10 - RiMS Racing (Xbox)
$30 - The House of the Dead Remake (Switch)
$20 - The Quest for Excalibur: Puy Du Frou
$10 - The Riftbreaker (Xbox)
$15 - The Unicorn Princess (Switch)
$10 - Tour De France 2022
$5 - Urban Trial Tricky (Switch code in box)
$20 - Vampire The Masquerade Swansong
$15 - WRC 10 (PS4)
$10 - Youtubers Life 2
$15 - Zorro The Chronicles