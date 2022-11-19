Jump to content

Maximum Games - Them's Fightin' Herds Deluxe $20, Soulstice, Steelrising $30 + More

By Corgstradamus, Today, 12:39 AM

Corgstradamus

Posted Today, 12:39 AM

The Maximum Games store is having a holiday sale. There's a free shipping offer for orders over $60 although Collector's Editions are excluded. Code: Free60

I put some of the bigger games at the top and the rest of the sale below. 

 

$20 - Them's Fightin' Herds: Deluxe Edition - PS4 - PS5 - XBOX - NSW 
$25 - Sifu: Vengeance Edition - PS4 - PS5

$30 - Steelrising - PS5 - XBOX 

$30 - Soulstice: Deluxe Edition - PS5 - XBOX

$30 - Session: Skate Sim - PS4 - PS5 - XBOX

$40 - A Plague Tale: Requiem - PS5 - XBOX

 

$10 - Among Us: Crewmate Edition

$20 - Among Us: Imposter Edition ($25 for Switch)

$35 - Among Us: Ejected Edition ($40 for Switch and Xbox)

$30 - XIII 

$25 - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition

$15 - Snowrunner - Next Gen

$20 - FIve Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection

$15 - Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted

$20 - Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

$50 - Oddworld Soulstorm Collector's Edition (PlayStation 4)

$15 - Oddworld Soulstorm

$15 - Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Day 1 (Xbox steelbook)

$10 - Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The FIrst Cases (Xbox)

$15 - ATV Drifts and Tricks (Switch)
$15 - Bassmaster 2022 Deluxe (Xbox)

$15 - Beyond a Steel Sky  (No Steelbook)
$10 - Equestrian Training 
$15 - Gear Club Unlimited 2 (Switch)
$10 - Greedfall Gold Edition (Xbox)
$15 - In Sound Mind (Xbox)

$25 - Isonzo: Deluxe Edition 

$10 - My Universe: Green Adventures Farmer Friends

$15 - Poker Club

$10 - Power Rangers Battle for the Grid (Switch)

$10 - Pure Pool (Switch code in box)

$10 - RiMS Racing (Xbox)

$30 - The House of the Dead Remake (Switch)

$20 - The Quest for Excalibur: Puy Du Frou 
$10 - The Riftbreaker (Xbox)
$15 - The Unicorn Princess (Switch)
$10 - Tour De France 2022 

$5 - Urban Trial Tricky (Switch code in box)
$20 - Vampire The Masquerade Swansong

$15 - WRC 10 (PS4)

$10 - Youtubers Life 2 

$15 - Zorro The Chronicles


