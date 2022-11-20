Jump to content

CAGcast #745: Extremely Hardcore

CAGcast #745: Extremely Hardcore

The gang talks Atari 50, Vampire Survivors, Xbox mobile game store, and oh so much more!

Rabbids: Party of Legends $14.99 @ BBY

By Squarehard, Yesterday, 07:31 AM
switch rabbids bestbuy

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 07:31 AM

https://shop-links.co/cix58wEli3l

 

lTKNY7Y.jpg


Starcrest  

Starcrest

Posted Yesterday, 02:25 PM

Same price at target, but you can use red card.

ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 07:10 PM

is this game that bad?


shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted Today, 02:46 PM

is this game that bad?


Ubisoft game. They almost always drop like a stone. The only one in recent memory that didn't was rising fenix.
