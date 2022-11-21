Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #745: Extremely Hardcore

CAGcast #745: Extremely Hardcore

The gang talks Atari 50, Vampire Survivors, Xbox mobile game store, and oh so much more!

Product Information

Gamefly Black Friday Sale

By TheLegendofTyler, Today, 07:23 PM
Gamefly Black Friday

Posted Today, 07:23 PM

Use code GAMEFLY05 for an extra 5% off (one time use per account)

 

PS5

 

Thymesia - $17.99
 
:xb1:
Back 4 Blood - $9.99
Elex II - $17.99
Hitman 2 - $14.99
Thymesia - $17.99
We Happy Few - $14.99
 
:switch:
Epic Chef - $19.99
Metroid Dread - $39.99
Splatoon 3 - $39.99
 
:ps4:
Back 4 Blood - $9.99
Biomutant - $14.99
Extinction - $24.99
Far Cry 6 - $14.99
MotoGP 20 - $19.99
Nioh 2 - 19.99

Posted Today, 07:23 PM

Working on Switch and PS4 now

 

 

Should be all done now, let me know if I missed anything and I will add it.


Posted Today, 07:45 PM

Tempted by Wonderlands PS5 for $20 since it’s sold out other places…

Posted Today, 08:07 PM

Decided to grab Mario Strikers for $28.50 (after 5% coupon).


Posted Today, 09:02 PM

Damn; if Tony Hawk was for Switch I'd be all over it. Not sure if I want to get it for PS4 at that price.
