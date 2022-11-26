Jump to content

25% off Video Game History Books (SNES, NES, TG-16/PCE) at Geeks-Line

By kyoya, Today, 04:21 AM

Posted Today, 04:21 AM

Geeks-Line Global is a publisher of video game history books and they are having a Black Friday sale that just went live. They currently have books on the history of the SNES, NES and TG-16/PC-Engine that go into really great detail on the software and hardware of each console.
 
Get 25% off your order with the following coupon code: IloveGL

 

Super Nintendo Anthology Gold Edition

 

NES Anthology - Tanuki Edition

 

PC Engine / PC FX Anthology - Classic Edition

 
Offer ends Sunday, December 4th, 2022.
 

 

SUPER NINTENDO ANTHOLOGY - GOLD EDITION

 


Posted Today, 06:12 AM

Checked to see if the PC Engine book got a retranslation/extra edition and sadly, it doesn't seem like it did: still the same poorly translated EN book I reviewed a while ago. Shame, since I'd definitely recommend it otherwise (and if you know french the OG French version should be good)


