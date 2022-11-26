Pokemon Violet or Scarlet $40 after code

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

both pokemon games are sold out on their website. the $20 off code also has a minimum purchase of $40. call of duty for $50 before tax is another option i guess. dont bother registering for emails for the 15% off code because the code wont apply to video games.

that being said this site does have 12% cashback on rakuten for another 1.5 hours if anyone did want call of duty mw2 for that price or to keep trying on those alleged 2 copies of pokemon its showing that click as sold out. otherwise it's almost all overpriced garbage; i searched for gift cards / digital currency but didn't find anything worth buying at all. most of it is higher than MSRP.