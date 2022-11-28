Seems like they are matching Gamestop!
Disgaea 6 Complete: Deluxe Edition - PlayStation 5 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SGQSGFP/
PS5 - Disgaea 6 Complete: Deluxe Edition $29.25 Amazon.com
#1
Posted Today, 12:28 AM
Seems like they are matching Gamestop!
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1197 Posts Joined 18.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:01 AM
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1197 Posts Joined 18.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:15 AM
I'll grab it at that price and see if I can trade in the copy that showed up in a trashed case as disc only.
...$22 cash or $27.50 store credit for pro, $20 cash/$25 credit for peons?
Yeah, I'm trading in the mangled copy tomorrow if those values hold.