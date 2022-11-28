Jump to content

PS5 - Disgaea 6 Complete: Deluxe Edition $29.25 Amazon.com

By Smithers123, Today, 12:28 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 12:28 AM

Seems like they are matching Gamestop!

Disgaea 6 Complete: Deluxe Edition - PlayStation 5 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SGQSGFP/


#2 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1197 Posts   Joined 18.7 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 02:01 AM

I'll grab it at that price and see if I can trade in the copy that showed up in a trashed case as disc only.

#3 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1197 Posts   Joined 18.7 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 02:15 AM

...$22 cash or $27.50 store credit for pro, $20 cash/$25 credit for peons?

Yeah, I'm trading in the mangled copy tomorrow if those values hold.
