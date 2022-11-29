Kroger Gift Card Promotions (spend $50, get $7.50 bonus gamestop / other stores)

Posted Today, 03:42 AM

https://giftcards.kr....com/promotions

i just found this and some are ending today but there is also one ending in 2 days. there are a few egift cards being sold with $7.50 bonuses that can be used for gamestop or other stores like macys. could save someone some gas / a trip to dollar general, and also a roundabout way to get a 15% discount on steam by buying it from gamestop through these cards.

i wouldn't recommend the mastercard or visa ones as they have purchasing fees, and the psn one is more expensive than buying psn cash from gamestop.