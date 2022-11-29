Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #745: Extremely Hardcore

CAGcast #745: Extremely Hardcore

The gang talks Atari 50, Vampire Survivors, Xbox mobile game store, and oh so much more!

12 Days of Deals at Best Buy - Today: 10% off PlayStation Gift Cards

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 01:19 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18265 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 01:19 PM

12 Days of Deals at Best Buy  (Ends 12/10)

 

A new deal every day until 12/10.

 

Today's deal:

10% off PlayStation Gift Cards

 

 

Previous deals:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (S) $29.99 

 

 

#2 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   2280 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 01:26 PM

Looking forward to the inevitable Mario Rabbids (original) for $20.

#3 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 01:37 PM

Already spent too much on games, but I'll keep a lookout. Thanks, Cheapy!

#4 samnite   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   365 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

samnite

Posted Yesterday, 03:31 PM

Cyberpunk for $20 as well


#5 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   686 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Yesterday, 04:56 PM

Thank you Cheapy.

 

Each day will be better than the previous, we shall see.


#6 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7722 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 05:08 PM

That would be really sad if they made it double (or quadruple according to some people) and it didn't include the 2 steel books. I wouldn't be surprised if they still have a warehouse full of them given the reception.

#7 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18265 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 07:57 PM

We've got a contest to go along with this sale.  Thanks, Best Buy!

 

#8 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1117 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 12:05 AM

Who won the last Twitter contest? I retweeted and forgot about it.

#9 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4991 Posts   Joined 19.1 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Today, 06:02 AM

No real ‘video game’ deal today for best buy. The offer is 10% off PSN cards. 
 

https://www.bestbuy....at1649105798442


#10 Miketheking   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   642 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Miketheking

Posted Today, 06:08 AM

meh its $11 at my walmart

#11 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18265 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:33 PM

We always tweet out the winner at the contest end time.  So, not you.  Maybe this time!


#12 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5751 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 03:10 PM

I didn't know there were so many different denominations for PSN cards these days.  Back in my day, there was only $10, $20, and $50 physical cards. 

Nowadays, I think I have only seen $25 and $50.  Would be nice if I could use a Best Buy gift card to buy this.


#13 Nesmaniac   8 bit heaven CAGiversary!   1409 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Nesmaniac

Posted Today, 05:58 PM

Breath of the Wild for $29.99 on the 12th day and I'll scream SANTA IS REAL!


#14 Volitar Prime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   289 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Volitar Prime

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

But it already is on sale today: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721500


