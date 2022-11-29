12 Days of Deals at Best Buy - Today: Call of Duty Vanguard (PS5/XSX) $29.99

Posted 02 December 2022 - 03:40 PM

I am always amazed how people seem to either love or hate this game. For $10 I am interested in trying it out for myself.

The gameplay and mechanics are great. The biggest downside for me was for all they do to tout the openness of play styles it really does end up funneling you into the only effective strategy being stealth. You can also hit a point where despite advancing the plot pretty steadily for the first 5-6 hours it gets to be a snails pace. Nevertheless, I’m gonna give it another shot for $10.