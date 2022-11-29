12 Days of Deals at Best Buy - Today: Call of Duty Vanguard (PS5/XSX) $29.99

12 Days of Deals at Best Buy (Ends 12/10)
A new deal every day until 12/10.
Today's deal:
10% off PlayStation Gift Cards
Previous deals:
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (S) $29.99
$250 Best Buy Gift Card Giveaway - Twitter
Jump to content
Posted 29 November 2022 - 01:19 PM
12 Days of Deals at Best Buy (Ends 12/10)
A new deal every day until 12/10.
Today's deal:
10% off PlayStation Gift Cards
Previous deals:
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (S) $29.99
$250 Best Buy Gift Card Giveaway - Twitter
Posted 29 November 2022 - 01:26 PM
Posted 29 November 2022 - 01:37 PM
Posted 29 November 2022 - 03:31 PM
Looking forward to the inevitable Mario Rabbids (original) for $20.
Cyberpunk for $20 as well
Posted 29 November 2022 - 04:56 PM
Thank you Cheapy.
Each day will be better than the previous, we shall see.
Posted 29 November 2022 - 05:08 PM
Cyberpunk for $20 as well
Posted 29 November 2022 - 07:57 PM
We've got a contest to go along with this sale. Thanks, Best Buy!
$250 Best Buy Gift Card Giveaway - Twitter
Posted 30 November 2022 - 12:05 AM
We've got a contest to go along with this sale. Thanks, Best Buy!
$250 Best Buy Gift Card Giveaway - Twitter
Posted 30 November 2022 - 06:02 AM
No real ‘video game’ deal today for best buy. The offer is 10% off PSN cards.
https://www.bestbuy....at1649105798442
Posted 30 November 2022 - 06:08 AM
meh its $11 at my walmart
Cyberpunk for $20 as well
Posted 30 November 2022 - 01:33 PM
Who won the last Twitter contest? I retweeted and forgot about it.
We always tweet out the winner at the contest end time. So, not you. Maybe this time!
Posted 30 November 2022 - 03:10 PM
I didn't know there were so many different denominations for PSN cards these days. Back in my day, there was only $10, $20, and $50 physical cards.
Nowadays, I think I have only seen $25 and $50. Would be nice if I could use a Best Buy gift card to buy this.
Posted 30 November 2022 - 05:58 PM
Breath of the Wild for $29.99 on the 12th day and I'll scream SANTA IS REAL!
Posted 30 November 2022 - 05:59 PM
Breath of the Wild for $29.99 on the 12th day and I'll scream SANTA IS REAL!
But it already is on sale today: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721500
Posted 01 December 2022 - 12:39 AM
Posted 01 December 2022 - 06:03 AM
Cheap/crappy headsets today.
https://www.bestbuy....1649105798442.c
Posted 01 December 2022 - 11:32 AM
Hmm, I might buy one of those for discord instead of using my crappy phone speaker mic, lol.
Posted 01 December 2022 - 10:01 PM
Looking forward to the inevitable Mario Rabbids (original) for $20.
That's becoming a $20 "code in the box" game soon so probably not.
Posted 01 December 2022 - 11:59 PM
But it already is on sale today: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721500
Just checked it's $59.99 now.
Posted 02 December 2022 - 06:08 AM
Deathloop PS5 for $10. Tempting...
Posted 02 December 2022 - 06:45 AM
Posted 02 December 2022 - 01:00 PM
Is it sold out already?
no. Sale prices weren’t working earlier on BB’s site.
Posted 02 December 2022 - 03:05 PM
Posted 02 December 2022 - 03:21 PM
Is the deluxe version worth paying the $30 more?
Posted 02 December 2022 - 03:32 PM
$10 is easily a buy price for Deathloop for me!
I am always amazed how people seem to either love or hate this game. For $10 I am interested in trying it out for myself.
Posted 02 December 2022 - 03:40 PM
The gameplay and mechanics are great. The biggest downside for me was for all they do to tout the openness of play styles it really does end up funneling you into the only effective strategy being stealth. You can also hit a point where despite advancing the plot pretty steadily for the first 5-6 hours it gets to be a snails pace. Nevertheless, I’m gonna give it another shot for $10.
I am always amazed how people seem to either love or hate this game. For $10 I am interested in trying it out for myself.
Posted 02 December 2022 - 06:13 PM
Played Deathloop on xbox remote play, not bad dont have PS5 but for $10 good deal.
Posted 02 December 2022 - 07:07 PM
I am always amazed how people seem to either love or hate this game. For $10 I am interested in trying it out for myself.
I really enjoyed the game and the concept...until you realize as "open" as the game is there is only one way to actually complete the main task at hand. The game may be open, but the pathway is linear (if that makes sense).
Posted 02 December 2022 - 10:58 PM
Literally tempting, I might jump on it myself. Love the dishonored series just gotta make up my mind before the day is over.
Deathloop PS5 for $10. Tempting...
Posted 02 December 2022 - 11:42 PM
Literally tempting, I might jump on it myself. Love the dishonored series just gotta make up my mind before the day is over.
I don't even have a Ps5 quite yet and I jumped in. Interesting enough concept for $10, working on getting some Ps5 stuff at these prices lately for the inevitable console purchase down the road.