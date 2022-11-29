Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #746: It’s a Me, Money!

CAGcast #746: It’s a Me, Money!

CAGcast #746: It’s a Me, Money!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

12 Days of Deals at Best Buy - Today: Gears 5 $4.99

By CheapyD, Nov 29 2022 01:19 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18270 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 29 November 2022 - 01:19 PM

12 Days of Deals at Best Buy  (Ends 12/10)

 

A new deal every day until 12/10.

 

Today's deal:

10% off PlayStation Gift Cards

 

 

Previous deals:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (S) $29.99 

 

 

$250 Best Buy Gift Card Giveaway - Twitter


#2 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   2304 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted 29 November 2022 - 01:26 PM

Looking forward to the inevitable Mario Rabbids (original) for $20.

#3 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 29 November 2022 - 01:37 PM

Already spent too much on games, but I'll keep a lookout. Thanks, Cheapy!

#4 samnite   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   367 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

samnite

Posted 29 November 2022 - 03:31 PM

Looking forward to the inevitable Mario Rabbids (original) for $20.

Cyberpunk for $20 as well


#5 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   687 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted 29 November 2022 - 04:56 PM

Thank you Cheapy.

 

Each day will be better than the previous, we shall see.


#6 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7733 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted 29 November 2022 - 05:08 PM

Cyberpunk for $20 as well


That would be really sad if they made it double (or quadruple according to some people) and it didn't include the 2 steel books. I wouldn't be surprised if they still have a warehouse full of them given the reception.

#7 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18270 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 29 November 2022 - 07:57 PM

We've got a contest to go along with this sale.  Thanks, Best Buy!

 

$250 Best Buy Gift Card Giveaway - Twitter


#8 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1119 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted 30 November 2022 - 12:05 AM

We've got a contest to go along with this sale. Thanks, Best Buy!

$250 Best Buy Gift Card Giveaway - Twitter


Who won the last Twitter contest? I retweeted and forgot about it.

#9 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4996 Posts   Joined 19.1 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 30 November 2022 - 06:02 AM

No real ‘video game’ deal today for best buy. The offer is 10% off PSN cards. 
 

https://www.bestbuy....at1649105798442


#10 Miketheking   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   645 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Miketheking

Posted 30 November 2022 - 06:08 AM

Cyberpunk for $20 as well

meh its $11 at my walmart

#11 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18270 Posts   Joined 19.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 30 November 2022 - 01:33 PM

Who won the last Twitter contest? I retweeted and forgot about it.

We always tweet out the winner at the contest end time.  So, not you.  Maybe this time!


#12 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5757 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 30 November 2022 - 03:10 PM

I didn't know there were so many different denominations for PSN cards these days.  Back in my day, there was only $10, $20, and $50 physical cards. 

Nowadays, I think I have only seen $25 and $50.  Would be nice if I could use a Best Buy gift card to buy this.


#13 Nesmaniac   8 bit heaven CAGiversary!   1411 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Nesmaniac

Posted 30 November 2022 - 05:58 PM

Breath of the Wild for $29.99 on the 12th day and I'll scream SANTA IS REAL!


#14 Volitar Prime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   292 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Volitar Prime

Posted 30 November 2022 - 05:59 PM

Breath of the Wild for $29.99 on the 12th day and I'll scream SANTA IS REAL!

But it already is on sale today: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721500


#15 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted 01 December 2022 - 12:39 AM

Returnal and Nioh collection 20 or under pls.

#16 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4996 Posts   Joined 19.1 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 01 December 2022 - 06:03 AM

Cheap/crappy headsets today. 
 

https://www.bestbuy....1649105798442.c


#17 simmias   Likely to be eaten by a grue CAGiversary!   4925 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

simmias

Posted 01 December 2022 - 11:32 AM

Hmm, I might buy one of those for discord instead of using my crappy phone speaker mic, lol.


#18 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3219 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 01 December 2022 - 10:01 PM

Looking forward to the inevitable Mario Rabbids (original) for $20.

That's becoming a $20 "code in the box" game soon so probably not.


#19 Nesmaniac   8 bit heaven CAGiversary!   1411 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Nesmaniac

Posted 01 December 2022 - 11:59 PM

But it already is on sale today: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721500

Just checked it's $59.99 now.


#20 Sindur   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   400 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Sindur

Posted 02 December 2022 - 06:08 AM

Deathloop PS5 for $10. Tempting...


#21 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5270 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 02 December 2022 - 06:45 AM

Is it sold out already?

#22 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4996 Posts   Joined 19.1 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 02 December 2022 - 01:00 PM

Is it sold out already?

no. Sale prices weren’t working earlier on BB’s site. 


#23 cbulas1   John 3:16 CAGiversary!   1171 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

cbulas1

Posted 02 December 2022 - 03:05 PM

$10 is easily a buy price for Deathloop for me!

#24 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5757 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 02 December 2022 - 03:21 PM

Is the deluxe version worth paying the $30 more?


#25 kidrocklive   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2282 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

kidrocklive

Posted 02 December 2022 - 03:32 PM

$10 is easily a buy price for Deathloop for me!

I am always amazed how people seem to either love or hate this game. For $10 I am interested in trying it out for myself. 


#26 RedvsBlue  

RedvsBlue

Posted 02 December 2022 - 03:40 PM

I am always amazed how people seem to either love or hate this game. For $10 I am interested in trying it out for myself.

The gameplay and mechanics are great. The biggest downside for me was for all they do to tout the openness of play styles it really does end up funneling you into the only effective strategy being stealth. You can also hit a point where despite advancing the plot pretty steadily for the first 5-6 hours it gets to be a snails pace. Nevertheless, I’m gonna give it another shot for $10.

#27 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3656 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted 02 December 2022 - 06:13 PM

Played Deathloop on xbox remote play, not bad dont have PS5 but for $10 good deal.


#28 valiki7375  

valiki7375

Posted 02 December 2022 - 07:07 PM

I am always amazed how people seem to either love or hate this game. For $10 I am interested in trying it out for myself. 

I really enjoyed the game and the concept...until you realize as "open" as the game is there is only one way to actually complete the main task at hand.  The game may be open, but the pathway is linear (if that makes sense).


#29 Miketheking   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   645 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Miketheking

Posted 02 December 2022 - 10:58 PM

Deathloop PS5 for $10. Tempting...

Literally tempting, I might jump on it myself. Love the dishonored series just gotta make up my mind before the day is over.

#30 Sartori   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1335 Posts   Joined 18.5 Years Ago  

Sartori

Posted 02 December 2022 - 11:42 PM

Literally tempting, I might jump on it myself. Love the dishonored series just gotta make up my mind before the day is over.

I don't even have a Ps5 quite yet and I jumped in. Interesting enough concept for $10, working on getting some Ps5 stuff at these prices lately for the inevitable console purchase down the road. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy