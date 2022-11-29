Jump to content

12 Days of Deals at Best Buy - Today: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (S) $29.99 (Ends 12/10)

By CheapyD, Today, 01:19 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:19 PM

12 Days of Deals at Best Buy  (12/1-12/10)

 

A new deal every day until 12/10.

 

Today's deal:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (S) $29.99 at Best Buy


briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Today, 01:26 PM

Looking forward to the inevitable Mario Rabbids (original) for $20.

Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 01:37 PM

Already spent too much on games, but I'll keep a lookout. Thanks, Cheapy!

samnite  

samnite

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

Looking forward to the inevitable Mario Rabbids (original) for $20.

Cyberpunk for $20 as well


Gore  

Gore

Posted Today, 04:56 PM

Thank you Cheapy.

 

Each day will be better than the previous, we shall see.


shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted Today, 05:08 PM

Cyberpunk for $20 as well


That would be really sad if they made it double (or quadruple according to some people) and it didn't include the 2 steel books. I wouldn't be surprised if they still have a warehouse full of them given the reception.
