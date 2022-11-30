Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #748: Our Favorites of 2022

CAGcast #748: Our Favorites of 2022

Join us for a discussion on our favorite movies, TV, and video games of 2022. Thanks for listening this year!

God of War Ragnarok (PS5/PS4 Digital Code) $48.99

By hamadto, Nov 30 2022 02:48 PM
#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 30 November 2022 - 02:48 PM

CDKeys has God of War Ragnarok (PS5/PS4 Digital Code) for $48.99 USD / $66.39 CAD.

  • Note: Code is North America and works for both US & Canada. Also, you can redeem and play on PS4 console.

About God of War Ragnarök:

  • Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.
  • A future, unwritten - Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of "Loki" and establish his role in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs.

#2 purbeast   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1258 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

purbeast

Posted 30 November 2022 - 08:22 PM

I already have this game and it's fantastic, but it's showing for $55.69 for me.

 

Still a good deal.


#3 Sk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1288 Posts   Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

Sk

Posted 02 December 2022 - 06:36 PM

Says $59 today.

#4 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 03 December 2022 - 02:30 PM

Says $59 today.

Back on sale for $55.60.


#5 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 11 December 2022 - 03:33 PM

Again on sale for $52.99


#6 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 16 December 2022 - 05:58 PM

Update: Just checked, it is now on sale for $49.99!


