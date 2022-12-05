Jump to content

CAGcast #746: It's a Me, Money!

Best Buy Mystery Rewards Certificate

By Sub Zero, Yesterday, 10:36 PM

Sub Zero  

Sub Zero

Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM

Just got an email for the Best Buy mystery rewards cert. The email title is "Reveal your Mystery Reward now. It could be worth up to $5,000 in My Best Buy reward certificates."

 

keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

I got a rock.

toska  

toska

Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM

Fuck best buy

DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM

I got the email, however when I click on it it just keeps saying that "my rewards details aren't available right now" 

 

Update:  Yup, good now.  Got $5


FamedGuardian  

FamedGuardian

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM

I got an email and getting an error as well…

breakingcustoms  

breakingcustoms

Posted Yesterday, 11:37 PM

I never get any of these despite getting a billion emails from them

Sub Zero  

Sub Zero

Posted Yesterday, 11:41 PM

I got the email, however when I click on it it just keeps saying that "my rewards details aren't available right now" 

 

I got an email and getting an error as well…

 

I just retried it and I got a $5 cert.


Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

Only offer I got from them was a $25 with $250 purchase which was last tuesday

helveticastandard  

helveticastandard

Posted Today, 12:08 AM

Yeah, Best Buy tends to not send you anything if you *actually* regularly buy stuff from them. Recieved email on an old account, and a regular marketing mailer on my main.
