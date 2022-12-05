Best Buy Mystery Rewards Certificate

Just got an email for the Best Buy mystery rewards cert. The email title is "Reveal your Mystery Reward now. It could be worth up to $5,000 in My Best Buy reward certificates."
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM
I got the email, however when I click on it it just keeps saying that "my rewards details aren't available right now"
Update: Yup, good now. Got $5
Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:37 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:41 PM
I got an email and getting an error as well…
I just retried it and I got a $5 cert.
Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM
Posted Today, 12:08 AM