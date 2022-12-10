*Expired* Best Buy: NFS Unbound ($42) PS5/Series X/S
*Expired* Best Buy: NFS Unbound ($42) PS5/Series X/S
Posted Yesterday, 06:17 AM
Posted Yesterday, 06:35 AM
One week and being discounted heavily everywhere, will wait for game pass.
Posted Yesterday, 06:07 PM
Will be $39.99 at Target come Sunday. Add another 5% off with the red card.
Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM
What's the Rush? EA games eventually end up on EA Access or they go full $20 or less.
Posted Yesterday, 11:34 PM
What's the Rush? EA games eventually end up on EA Access or they go full $20 or less.
Criterion hasn't made a racing game since 2013. Enjoy waiting another decade for one if it doesn't sell well, esp since EA seems to have just dropped it with little to no fanfare in the middle of the holidays. It's like Titanfall 2 all over again.