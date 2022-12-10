Jump to content

CAGcast #747: Your Favorite Online Show in Entertainment

CAGcast #747: Your Favorite Online Show in Entertainment

The gang talks Microsoft / Nintendo agreement, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, how Shipwreck is the ultimate Vampire Survivor, and so much more!

*Expired* Best Buy: NFS Unbound ($42) PS5/Series X/S

By Titan X, Yesterday, 06:17 AM

Titan X  

Titan X

Posted Yesterday, 06:17 AM

pun123  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 06:35 AM

One week and being discounted heavily everywhere, will wait for game pass.


skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Yesterday, 06:07 PM

Will be $39.99 at Target come Sunday. Add another 5% off with the red card. 


marineal  

marineal

Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM

What's the Rush? EA games eventually end up on EA Access or they go full $20 or less. 


Sonic9jct  

Sonic9jct

Posted Yesterday, 11:34 PM

What's the Rush? EA games eventually end up on EA Access or they go full $20 or less.


Criterion hasn't made a racing game since 2013. Enjoy waiting another decade for one if it doesn't sell well, esp since EA seems to have just dropped it with little to no fanfare in the middle of the holidays. It's like Titanfall 2 all over again.
