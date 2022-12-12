Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #747: Your Favorite Online Show in Entertainment

CAGcast #747: Your Favorite Online Show in Entertainment

The gang talks Microsoft / Nintendo agreement, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, how Shipwreck is the ultimate Vampire Survivor, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

G-Darius HD (PS4) $14.99 on Amazon!

By nietzsche74, Today, 01:18 AM

#1 nietzsche74   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1767 Posts   Joined 17.8 Years Ago  

nietzsche74

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

G-Darius HD for PS4, $14.99.

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1


#2 bigbadboaz   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   465 Posts   Joined 19.0 Years Ago  

bigbadboaz

Posted Today, 02:18 AM

Thank youuuuu


#3 ǝ˥ǝuoʌ   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   314 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

ǝ˥ǝuoʌ

Posted Today, 02:24 AM

There are a lot of sales on Shmup currently. Cotton, Deathsmiles, Pocky & Rocky just to name a few.


#4 trinken wir   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   576 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

trinken wir

Posted Today, 03:38 PM

Thanks op, interested in several of these at those prices.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy