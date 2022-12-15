[Best Buy] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $32 Free Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5278 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:42 AM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6464074
- rockslasthope, gospelman and baboonfreak like this
#2 Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary! 4117 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:00 AM
Looks like there's some bby-exclusive weapon dlc in this edition as well. Very solid for people wanting to gift/play it this month. Unless someone wants to buy the digital 1st game off me, I think I'm going to wait for this to freefall further in Jan-Feb.
#3
Posted Today, 09:48 AM
#4
Posted Today, 12:10 PM
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 83 Posts Joined 16.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:38 PM
I wonder- is there a way to get the game and digital copy of the first game price matched at Gamestop?
Gamestop is offering the pair as well (at least on the website with Email delivery for code) but for $60
also Kingdom Battle physical can be traded for $7.70 credit with pro membership