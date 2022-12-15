Jump to content

CAGcast #747: Your Favorite Online Show in Entertainment

The gang talks Microsoft / Nintendo agreement, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, how Shipwreck is the ultimate Vampire Survivor, and so much more!

[Best Buy] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $32 Free Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle

By TheLegendofTyler, Today, 06:42 AM

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 06:42 AM

Best buy has Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $32 as the deal of the day. Comes with a free digital copy of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Good until 11:59pm central 12/15.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6464074

gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 07:00 AM

Looks like there's some bby-exclusive weapon dlc in this edition as well.  Very solid for people wanting to gift/play it this month.  Unless someone wants to buy the digital 1st game off me, I think I'm going to wait for this to freefall further in Jan-Feb.


Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 09:48 AM

Definitely tempting. I have a physical cartridge of the first game and haven't played it yet. Bought the Donkey Kong DLC when it was on sale for $7.50 so I am in no rush to play the second one. It's a Ubisoft game so it's likely to go down in price on and off over the next year.

zekana  

zekana

Posted Today, 12:10 PM

This is easily the best deal I've seen out of the switch line up of games in a while. I never played the first game so getting both is nice.

thadoggfather  

thadoggfather

Posted Today, 01:38 PM

I wonder- is there a way to get the game and digital copy of the first game price matched at Gamestop?

 

Gamestop is offering the pair as well (at least on the website with Email delivery for code) but for $60

 

also Kingdom Battle physical can be traded for $7.70 credit with pro membership


