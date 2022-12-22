Jump to content

(PS4/PC) Thrustmaster HOTAS 4 Stick + Top Gun: Maverick $54.99 Adorama.com

By Sugarbeats, Yesterday, 12:36 PM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Yesterday, 12:36 PM

Adorama.com has Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Stick for PS4/PC + Top Gun: Maverick (2022 Blu-ray + Digital HD) on sale for $54.99. Shipping is free.
 

Edit: price is updated. $39.99 price no longer valid!

https://www.adorama....edium=affiliate

 

 

 


