4 Pack of $25 PSN Digital Cards for $80 at Costco

By blueweltall, Yesterday, 04:18 PM

#1 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   8237 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted Yesterday, 04:18 PM

Costco has 4 pack of $25 PSN Digital card for $80. Limit 3 per member and ends 12/25.

https://www.costco.c...1c6005b0a1c0e0b

#2 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1890 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM

This is just what I needed for the upcoming psvr 2 launch. Now I just need to make it through the weekend to be sure nobody gifts me RE Village or any of the other games I’m eyeing on sale

#3 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM

Good Deal Thanks 


#4 alex98baby   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   124 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

alex98baby

Posted Yesterday, 09:38 PM

Great deal.  Wasn’t on sale yesterday. Thanks for the post. 

 

‘’bought 1. Was perfect. Decided to get 2nd and Costco won’t let me. 


#5 Indiana Jones   Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary!   2667 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

Indiana Jones

Posted Yesterday, 11:00 PM

Costco has the same sale for the Xbox 4-pack. Ends 1/1.

 

https://www.costco.c....100779550.html


