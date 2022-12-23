Jump to content

CAGcast #748: Our Favorites of 2022

Join us for a discussion on our favorite movies, TV, and video games of 2022. Thanks for listening this year!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS5/PS4 Digital Code) $53.10

By hamadto, Dec 23 2022 02:54 PM
Posted 23 December 2022 - 02:54 PM

CDKeys has Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS5/PS4 Digital Code) on sale for $53.09.

About the Game:

  • Includes: PS4 and PS5 versions of the game
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141.
  • Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.
  • Modern Warfare II launches with a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive Multiplayer combat and an evolved Special Ops game mode featuring tactical co-op gameplay.
  • You also get access to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the all-new Battle Royale experience.

