Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS5/PS4 Digital Code) $53.10

CDKeys has Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Cross-Gen Bundle (PS5/PS4 Digital Code) on sale for $53.09.
About the Game:
- Includes: PS4 and PS5 versions of the game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141.
- Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.
- Modern Warfare II launches with a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive Multiplayer combat and an evolved Special Ops game mode featuring tactical co-op gameplay.
- You also get access to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the all-new Battle Royale experience.