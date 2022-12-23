Need for Speed Unbound (PC Digital Code) $34.59

CDKeys has Need for Speed Unbound (PC Digital Code) on sale for $34.59.
Note, digital game will require an Origin account/client to play this title.
About Need for Speed Unbound
- The world is your canvas in Need for Speed™ Unbound. An all-new signature art style blends elements of the freshest street art with the most realistic looking cars in Need for Speed history. Get behind the wheel of these iconic rides in a single player campaign that will challenge you to beat the competition, earn that cash and make your mark on the street racing scene.
- Step into the world of Lakeshore City where a robbery at a family auto-shop tears two friends apart and marks the rise from rookie to top racer on a journey to win the ultimate street race and reclaim the priceless car that was stolen.
- To get to the top, risks must be taken. Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts on the street, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. But remember, the faster you go, the more heated the chase is… Think smart, make bold decisions and run the streets of Lakeshore.
- If stunting on Lakeshore’s finest drivers isn’t enough, challenge multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion icon A$AP Rocky in a brand-new event where you will have to prove your skills… in style. Who knows? You might get a chance to take a closer look at his ride, or maybe even take it for a spin.
- Did we say style? Keep your look fresh and get noticed with hundreds of cosmetic items including fits from some of the world’s pioneering fashion innovators and endless car customization options including brand-new Driving Effects that will help you light up the streets of Lakeshore. Don’t forget… to look the part, you gotta sound the part too. Bump a genre-defying soundtrack of trailblazing artists from the world of hip-hop led by A$AP Rocky and AWGE, including the world premiere of A$AP Rocky’s brand new track “Sh*ttin’ Me,” also featured in the reveal trailer.
- Take your racing to the next level and make your friends your rivals in multiplayer. Connect with the online street racing community in underground Meetups across Lakeshore and discover the best routes through the city in Freeroam.