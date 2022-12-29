Maximum Games buy 2 get 1 free sale on all in-stock games
#1
Posted 29 December 2022 - 03:12 PM
$19.99 Games [maximumgames.com]
- Kena Bridge of Spirits Deluxe - PS4/PS5
- Recompile: Limited Edition - PS5
- Them's Fightin' Herds - PS4, PS5, XSX/X1 & Switch
- Foretales - Switch
$29.99 Games [maximumgames.com]
- Soulstice - PS5 & XSX
- Steelrising - PS5 & XSX
- Doctor Who: Duo Bundle - PS4, Switch, & X1
- Syberia: The World Before - 20 Years Edition - PS5 & XSX
- Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo Limited - PS4, PS5, XSX/1 & Switch
- WRC Generations - PS4, PS5, & XSX (Switch is $39.99)
- Sessions: Skate Sim - PS4, PS5, & X1/XSX
- Kukoos Lost Pets - PS4 & Switch
- Redout 2: Deluxe - PS4, PS5, X1/XSX & Switch
- Garfield Lasagna Party - PS4, PS5, X1/XSX & Switch
- Sifu Standard Edition - PS4 & PS5
- Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch - Limited Edition - PS4, PS5 & Switch
$34.99-$39.99 Games [maximumgames.com]
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - PS5
- House of the Dead Remake Limidead Edition - PS4 & Xbox One (Xbox is a pre-order)
- Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja - T-Rex Edition PS4, PS5, & Switch
$40+ Buy 2 Get 1 Free Games [maximumgames.com]
- Atomic Heart (Pre-order) - PS5 & XSX - $69.99
- Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach Collectors Edition - PS4, PS5, XBX (Xbox is for pre-order) - $149.99
- Sifu: Redemption Edition - $99.99 without a game / $149.99 with Switch game.
- Bloodbowl 3 Brutal Edition (Preorder) PS4, PS5, XSX - $49.99
Https://store.maximumgames.com/collections/b2g1-all/
- nitrosmob, DesertLeo and Corgstradamus like this
#2 I have short legs CAGiversary! 4169 Posts Joined 10.2 Years Ago
Posted 29 December 2022 - 04:18 PM
Steelrising is in my top five games of the year. It starts out a little rough, but once you get the hang of it, it's a blast.
There's some decent base TIVs for GS on a couple games. Not sure there's much to build, but could get some free/cheap rentals and turn that into credit.
$19.99
Beyond a Steel Sky XSX/X1 $16.00
Oddworld Soulstorm PS4 $17.00
Tour De France PS5/XSX $15.00
Them's Fightin Herds Switch $15.00 / PS4 $14.00
$29.99
Sessions Skate Sim PS4/PS5 $20.00 / XSX $22.00
Steelrising PS5 $20.00 / XSX $22.00
Arkanoid PS4 $20.00