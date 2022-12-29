Maximum Games buy 2 get 1 free sale on all in-stock games

Posted 29 December 2022 - 03:12 PM

Maximum Games has a buy 2 get 1 free sale on all in-stock games and a few pre-orders, including Atomic Heart. Here is a couple of games from each category, but it looks like there are about 70 games that qualify for the sale. Free standard shipping is available for all U.S. orders.$19.99 Games [maximumgames.com]- Kena Bridge of Spirits Deluxe - PS4/PS5- Recompile: Limited Edition - PS5- Them's Fightin' Herds - PS4, PS5, XSX/X1 & Switch- Foretales - Switch$29.99 Games [maximumgames.com]- Soulstice - PS5 & XSX- Steelrising - PS5 & XSX- Doctor Who: Duo Bundle - PS4, Switch, & X1- Syberia: The World Before - 20 Years Edition - PS5 & XSX- Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo Limited - PS4, PS5, XSX/1 & Switch- WRC Generations - PS4, PS5, & XSX (Switch is $39.99)- Sessions: Skate Sim - PS4, PS5, & X1/XSX- Kukoos Lost Pets - PS4 & Switch- Redout 2: Deluxe - PS4, PS5, X1/XSX & Switch- Garfield Lasagna Party - PS4, PS5, X1/XSX & Switch- Sifu Standard Edition - PS4 & PS5- Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch - Limited Edition - PS4, PS5 & Switch$34.99-$39.99 Games [maximumgames.com]- A Plague Tale: Requiem - PS5- House of the Dead Remake Limidead Edition - PS4 & Xbox One (Xbox is a pre-order)- Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja - T-Rex Edition PS4, PS5, & Switch$40+ Buy 2 Get 1 Free Games [maximumgames.com]- Atomic Heart (Pre-order) - PS5 & XSX - $69.99- Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach Collectors Edition - PS4, PS5, XBX (Xbox is for pre-order) - $149.99- Sifu: Redemption Edition - $99.99 without a game / $149.99 with Switch game.- Bloodbowl 3 Brutal Edition (Preorder) PS4, PS5, XSX - $49.99