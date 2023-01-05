Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #749: New Year, Same Us

CAGcast #749: New Year, Same Us

The gang talks about their winter break and also video games.

* - - - - 2 votes

The 2023 Gamestop Thread

By Davem, Jan 05 2023 04:04 PM

Davem  

Davem

Posted 05 January 2023 - 04:04 PM

Yoinked from the 2022 thread!

 

GS FAQ

 

Where is the weekly ad?
They ended the weekly ad for more rotation of deals. Please check the homepage and deal link for the current deals.

 

I can't find a trade in value for an item?
It might not be tradable or calling a store to find the value may be the only option.


How many copies of a game can I trade in?
​You are allowed to trade in 4 copies of the same game (same system) within a rolling 30 day period.

 

Are there trade limits?
Yes, $500 cash minus some electronic trade ins and or $2000 trade credit in a rolling 30 day period.

 

The website isn't loading properly?

Try to clear your cookies and see if that works,

 

Can I use the $5 monthly coupon on gift cards?

Yes you can in store but not online please note not all gift cards will apply to this rule.

 

I have a $XX.xx pre-owned reward certificate, and I want to use it on a B2G1 transaction. Should I?
It depends. If the three games are equal value, do not use your certificate. The value of the certificate would be applied to the free game, which would not benefit you. If one game is more expensive, you can use the certificate to make it the same value as the other two games ($5 reward certificate applied to transaction with two $10 games and one $15 game would make all three games $10).
 
 
TERMINOLOGY AND LINGO:
ASL/SL: Assistant Store Leader, Store Leader; manager positions at GS.
B2G1: Buy two, get one free.
GS: GameStop
JD: Junior detective, an employee who is out to get someone
LP: Loss Prevention; this is the department that actually bans accounts after being flagged.
TC/TiC: Trade credit.
TIV/TV: Trade in value, or what a game currently trades for. When posting a TV for a game, always use the base value.

 


Squidfinity  

Squidfinity

Posted 05 January 2023 - 04:07 PM

Googling "gamestop trade *game name* *system*" will usually pull up a link with the value. 


Davem  

Davem

Posted 05 January 2023 - 04:14 PM

Current Deals

 

4/$20 ($10 games and under)

4/$40 ($20 games and under)

 

Strategy

Ask the employee to print out a list of all the  games under those thresholds and sort by in-stock and price. Can mix and match pre-owned games from all consoles - and a great way to pick up some random retro games they may or may not have in stock that you cant find on the website! You can use the website to filter price 10-20 and sort by price highest to lowest to have an idea of what games are "on-sale" (for example Persona 5 strikers  :switch: is $20 and qualified for the 4/$40)


GeeWiz  

GeeWiz

Posted 05 January 2023 - 04:24 PM

Rest in Reese's Pieces 2022 Thread, but hello 2023 Thread 🥹

Confucius  

Confucius

Posted 05 January 2023 - 04:25 PM

Whoooo! Now bring on the offers.

johnnymavrik  

johnnymavrik

Posted 05 January 2023 - 04:28 PM

As always, thank you.

Ketsui  

Ketsui

Posted 05 January 2023 - 04:30 PM

Does GS take MS elite controllers white for trade in? I dont see a TiV

Captain Wrong  

Captain Wrong

Posted 05 January 2023 - 04:31 PM

Awww...the 2022 thread was just starting to get good. :-({|=


Kakkarrot23  

Kakkarrot23

Posted 05 January 2023 - 04:52 PM

Thanks for the new thread

anotherpoorgamer  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 05 January 2023 - 04:52 PM

So what happens if you try to buy 4 used games that are under $5, do you end up having to $20 anyway? 


DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted 05 January 2023 - 05:00 PM

Now we wait to see how gamestop can bork things up in 2023.

toska  

toska

Posted 05 January 2023 - 05:05 PM

lets forget 2022 ever happened and hope for another 2021 tier year of deals.

TTAZ  

TTAZ

Posted 05 January 2023 - 05:05 PM

So what happens if you try to buy 4 used games that are under $5, do you end up having to $20 anyway?


Yep. Issue with these deals is that to maximize savings you need to have all the games be $9.99

Daniel_Shadow170  

Daniel_Shadow170

Posted 05 January 2023 - 05:15 PM

I hate the no weekly ad. Stores either don't know the ads or they keep saying it's a different ad and it's ridiculous.

psunami  

psunami

Posted 05 January 2023 - 05:53 PM

Thanks for starting the new thread.  


jrc84  

jrc84

Posted 05 January 2023 - 06:05 PM

So what happens if you try to buy 4 used games that are under $5, do you end up having to $20 anyway?

Back when they were clearing Wii/PS3 the ones under $5 would just be that price and the others would drop to $5. Example: $3.99+5+5+5=18.99

That was in store and a while back so ymmv now...

Edit: It says "select games" so might not even trigger if they are under...

Revanex  

Revanex

Posted 05 January 2023 - 06:11 PM

I love that new thread smell.


Linkachu  

Linkachu

Posted 05 January 2023 - 06:24 PM

So what happens if you try to buy 4 used games that are under $5, do you end up having to $20 anyway? 

Wouldn't think so. If that happens, its bc their registers are being weird again.


Volitar Prime  

Volitar Prime

Posted 05 January 2023 - 06:33 PM

Rumor from redit is that $5 Xbox and Nintendo cards are going away.

TheKbob  

TheKbob

Posted 05 January 2023 - 06:43 PM

Given the state of affairs over at r/GameStop, I would think killer deals are on the back burner.

I'd bet we see another round of attempting to sell again and/or a wave of closures.

2024 will be the year of bankruptcy. What structure is yet to be seen.

whitereflection  

whitereflection

Posted 05 January 2023 - 06:51 PM

Rumor from redit is that $5 Xbox and Nintendo cards are going away.

Damn. And I just renewed my account during Pro Week to get a free sweatshirt. If this does happen, make sure to do the receipt surveys and let them know how displeased we are about the new change.

For the off-topic bs in this thread, hit the report button to let mods know we need a clean-up.

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 05 January 2023 - 07:35 PM

For others, here are some deals for the pay $40 for 4 $20 and under games. $10/each after deal.

 

 

Tales of Arise - PlayStation 4

Tales of Arise - PlayStation 5

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake

GOD EATER 3 - Nintendo Switch

Far Cry 6 - PlayStation 4

Far Cry 6 - PlayStation 5

Persona 5 Strikers - Nintendo Switch

The Pathless - PlayStation 5

FINAL FANTASY XII: The Zodiac Age - Nintendo Switch

Game Builder Garage - Nintendo Switch

Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 4

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Switch

Bendy and the Ink Machine - PlayStation 4

Control Ultimate - PlayStation 4

Nintendo Selects Mario Party: Island Tour

New Super Mario Bros. 2

Mario Party: The Top 100

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Mini-Land Mayhem

Luigi's Mansion Dark Moon

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 7 - Nintendo 3DS


Mustdie!  

Mustdie!

Posted 05 January 2023 - 07:36 PM

I wish GameStop had a program like BB GCU. I low key felt I was stealing from Best Buy cause the deals were so good


Montybg  

Montybg

Posted 05 January 2023 - 08:10 PM

Happy new year everyone!

TTAZ  

TTAZ

Posted 05 January 2023 - 08:20 PM

Damn. And I just renewed my account during Pro Week to get a free sweatshirt. If this does happen, make sure to do the receipt surveys and let them know how displeased we are about the new change.

For the off-topic bs in this thread, hit the report button to let mods know we need a clean-up.


Is anyone able to confirm that they worked today? Was planning to go tonight

adam31  

adam31

Posted 05 January 2023 - 08:31 PM

Rumor from redit is that $5 Xbox and Nintendo cards are going away.

Glad I didn't renew pro. With a Series S that's all I had use for.

Daniel_Shadow170  

Daniel_Shadow170

Posted 05 January 2023 - 08:34 PM

I can say I wasn't allowed to get a $5 e-shop code. Does it mean it's confirmed? Idk my store near me is a dumpster fire.

TTAZ  

TTAZ

Posted 05 January 2023 - 08:38 PM

There was def a message that went out to stores based on the Reddit. Just didn’t know when it went into action. But if they didn’t allow you to get one, probably means it started immediately

TTAZ  

TTAZ

Posted 05 January 2023 - 08:40 PM

Am I allowed to use certificates redeemed from points towards digital currently? For example. If I redeemed $5 of points, and used my $5 cert, can I get a $10 card?

Daniel_Shadow170  

Daniel_Shadow170

Posted 05 January 2023 - 08:48 PM

Am I allowed to use certificates redeemed from points towards digital currently? For example. If I redeemed $5 of points, and used my $5 cert, can I get a $10 card?


I've done it for Nintendo cards if that helps.
