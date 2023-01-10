Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #749: New Year, Same Us

CAGcast #749: New Year, Same Us

The gang talks about their winter break and also video games.

1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership (Email Delivery, Stackable) $7.49 USD / $10.19 CAD

By hamadto, Jan 10 2023 10:56 PM
#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 10 January 2023 - 10:56 PM

CDKeys has 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership (Email Delivery) on sale for $7.49 USD / $10.19 CAD.

  • Note: This deal is good for Active Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers. Code is stackable and you can extend membership up to 3 years. You may redeem your code on your Xbox console or by visiting Microsoft.com. You may cancel/manage auto-renew here.

About 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership:

  • Includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass with over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, plus an EA Play membership, all for one low price.

#2 Lucian   Officer Friendly CAGiversary!   1492 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

Lucian

Posted 11 January 2023 - 01:56 AM

Link didn't work for me, try this one: https://www.cdkeys.c...ate-xbox-one-pc

Thanks OP!

#3 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 20 January 2023 - 05:05 PM

Membeship is back on sale


