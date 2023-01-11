Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC Digital Steam Key) $11.20

CDKeys has Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC Digital Steam Key) on sale for $11.19.
Note: A Steam account is required to activate and play the game.
Game Details:
- Experience Aloy's entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny, and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world teeming with wildlife and danger.
- Includes:
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Frozen Wilds expansion
- Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow
- Carja Trader Pack
- Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow
- Banuk Traveller Pack
- Nora Keeper Pack
- Digital art book