Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #749: New Year, Same Us

CAGcast #749: New Year, Same Us

The gang talks about their winter break and also video games.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC Digital Steam Key) $11.70

By hamadto, Jan 11 2023 11:40 PM
PC PC Digital Game Digital Game Steam Horizon Zero Dawn

#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 11 January 2023 - 11:40 PM

CDKeys has Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC Digital Steam Key) on sale for $11.70.

Note: A Steam account is required to activate and play the game.

Game Details:

  • Experience Aloy's entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny, and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world teeming with wildlife and danger.
  • Includes:
    • Horizon Zero Dawn
    • The Frozen Wilds expansion
    • Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow
    • Carja Trader Pack
    • Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow
    • Banuk Traveller Pack
    • Nora Keeper Pack
    • Digital art book

Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: PC, PC Digital Game, Digital Game, Steam, Horizon Zero Dawn

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy