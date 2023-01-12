1-Year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $32.80 for New/Expired Members Only [Conversion Deal/VPN Required]

Posted Yesterday, 03:11 PM

CDKeys has 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Turkey - Email Delivery) for $31.79.



New / Expired Xbox Game Pass members can convert Xbox Live Gold membership to Game Pass Ultimate at 1:1 ratio. Any prepaid time up to the maximum of three years gets the upgrade. VPN is required for redeeming the code(s).



Steps are only for New / Expired Xbox Game Pass members:

You will be prompted to upgrade your Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Ultimate with a 1:1 conversion. The renewal date should be the same as your Xbox live gold, plus 1 month (Maximum 36 months).



Note: Active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can convert 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership to 4-month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.



About Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.