1-Year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $32.80 for New/Expired Members Only [Conversion Deal/VPN Required]

CDKeys has 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Turkey - Email Delivery) for $31.79.
New / Expired Xbox Game Pass members can convert Xbox Live Gold membership to Game Pass Ultimate at 1:1 ratio. Any prepaid time up to the maximum of three years gets the upgrade. VPN is required for redeeming the code(s).
Steps are only for New / Expired Xbox Game Pass members:
- Purchase 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Turkey - Email Delivery). **VPN not required for purchase.**
- Create Free Account on Windscribe VPN and Download App or Chrome Extension. You can also use Urban VPN or your own VPN service/app.
- Connect to Turkey on Windscribe VPN or using your own VPN service/app. Confirm you are connected to Turkey using Whatismyipaddress.com
- Redeem your Xbox Live Gold code(s) without agreeing to recurring billing.
- You can stack up to three years of Xbox Live Gold.
- Disconnect VPN.
- Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing your first month for $1 (If the price shows as $14.99, you can purchase 1-Month Game Pass Ultimate for $3.29 and redeem). Don't enable auto renewal when asked.
- Total is $31.79 + $1 = $32.79
You will be prompted to upgrade your Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Ultimate with a 1:1 conversion. The renewal date should be the same as your Xbox live gold, plus 1 month (Maximum 36 months).
Note: Active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can convert 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership to 4-month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
About Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.