Posted 04 February 2023 - 11:41 PM

Eneba has $100 Xbox Gift Card (Digital Delivery) for $79.99 after applying code WkndXbox at checkout.



You can purchase the code(s) and redeem to add balance to your Microsoft account.

Both the Microsoft and Xbox cards work just the same. Once redeemed to your Microsoft account, you can spend your balance at Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox. You can get the latest apps, games, movies, TV shows, and Surface, Xbox, and accessories. ( Source )

Add balance to your Microsoft account and use to purchase items from Microsoft Store online. For example, Xbox Series X for around $400 by purchasing 5 * $100 Gift Cards.



Note: