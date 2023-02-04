Jump to content

CAGcast #751: We've Played Everything!

The gang talks about the latest Xbox presentation, Marvel’s Avengers swan song, woke Xbox and M&Ms, and so much more!

$100 Xbox Gift Card (Digital Delivery) for $79.99

By hamadto, Feb 04 2023 11:41 PM
hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 04 February 2023 - 11:41 PM

Eneba has $100 Xbox Gift Card (Digital Delivery) for $79.99 after applying code WkndXbox at checkout. 

You can purchase the code(s) and redeem to add balance to your Microsoft account.

  • Both the Microsoft and Xbox cards work just the same. Once redeemed to your Microsoft account, you can spend your balance at Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox. You can get the latest apps, games, movies, TV shows, and Surface, Xbox, and accessories. (Source)

Add balance to your Microsoft account and use to purchase items from Microsoft Store online. For example, Xbox Series X for around $400 by purchasing 5 * $100 Gift Cards.
 
Note:

  • Price is after service fees and applying discount code WkndXbox
    • If discount code doesn't work, try guest checkout in incognito/private browser. You will be asked to enter your email at last step.
  • Eneba codes usually sell out fast.
  • Xbox Gift cards do not currently work at physical Microsoft Stores.
  • You currently cannot buy Microsoft 365 with a gift card.

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 05:54 AM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 05:54 AM

Got one thanks!

xl_prankster_lx

Posted Yesterday, 04:13 PM  

xl_prankster_lx

Posted Yesterday, 04:13 PM

In for one myself. Will be picking up the newly released season 2 battle pass for MW2. 


#4 The Gray Fox  

The Gray Fox

Posted Yesterday, 04:49 PM

Worked for me too, no issues.

 

I really appreciate this one, OP.  Thank you for the heads up. 

 

Money is tight right now, but as long as I'm not homeless, missing Destiny 2: Lightfall is not an option, so this bit of savings is really nice.


FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM

Just a heads up. Told a close friend about this and they bought one and it told them the code was already redeemed.

I won't be buying from this company again. Beware.

#6 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted Yesterday, 08:46 PM

Just a heads up. Told a close friend about this and they bought one and it told them the code was already redeemed.

I won't be buying from this company again. Beware.

Did they get the refund?


FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 09:00 PM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 09:00 PM

Did they get the refund?


Not yet. Also if you look at recent reviews they've gotten a lot of bad reviews over the last few days. Told my friend to file a refund through PayPal as well. Hoping they get their money back.

corpsesinregalia

Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM  

corpsesinregalia

Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM

Just adding to the warnings, I bought two codes at once and was able to redeem one to my account with no issues, but the second code showed up as "already redeemed". Submitted a ticket with Eneba and am hoping the issue will be resolved, otherwise I will escalate to PayPal as well. So definitely buyer beware.


FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 09:38 PM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 09:38 PM

With them getting all these bad reports I would hope paypal refunds shouldn't be an issue.

corpsesinregalia

Posted Today, 12:07 AM  

corpsesinregalia

Posted Today, 12:07 AM

Update, Eneba reached out to me and processed a refund already. I actually ended up buying another card as well and the code worked, so in total I was 2 for 3 and refunded for the bad code. Surprised that they were able to process the refund so quickly, so props to them for that at least.


kube00

Posted Today, 12:16 AM  

kube00

Posted Today, 12:16 AM

Tempting deal

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 03:17 AM  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 03:17 AM

Update, Eneba reached out to me and processed a refund already. I actually ended up buying another card as well and the code worked, so in total I was 2 for 3 and refunded for the bad code. Surprised that they were able to process the refund so quickly, so props to them for that at least.


Surprised they helped you so quick. My friend is still waiting. And seems there general response is that they are backed up and can take weeks to get things resolved

gunstar808

Posted Today, 05:50 AM  

gunstar808

Posted Today, 05:50 AM

Thanks for this deal. Ended up being the thing that got me to preorder Hogwarts Legacy. 


