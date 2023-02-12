Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox Series X/S Digital Code) $54.90, Deluxe Edition $64.55

Best Deals via Eneba has Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox Series X/S Digital Code) on sale for $54.90.
Best Deals via Eneba also has Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X/S Digital Code) on sale for $64.55.
- Note: Price is after service fees and subject to change by a few cents due to currency exchange rate volatility.
About this Game:
- Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.
- The wizarding world awaits you. Freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.
- Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants, and tend to magical beasts along your journey. Get sorted into your house, forge relationships, and master skills to become the witch or wizard you want to be.
- Experience the wizarding world in a forgotten era to uncover a hidden truth from its past. Battle against trolls, dark wizards, goblins, and more as you face a dangerous villain threatening the fate of the wizarding world.
- The Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition Includes:
- Thestral Mount
- Dark Arts Battle Arena
- Dark Arts Cosmetic Set
- Dark Arts Garrison Hat