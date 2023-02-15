Gamefly Pre-Played Sale
Don't have time right now to put together a full list, but some nice deals in here including God of War Ragnarok for $50, Plague Tale Requiem for $28, and Crisis Core for $35.
Use GAMEFLY05 for an additional 5% off (one time use per account)
The only thing that caught my eye was New Tales From the Borderlands for 12.99 on ps5/SX. The first was one of our favorite of the Telltale games. I haven’t been tracking it so I’m not sure if that’s a great deal
It's a solid deal and it comes with a code for the original which is a nice bonus. I'm only about halfway through it and it's nowhere near as good as the first one though.
No good GameStop flips, but I did buy Plague Tale: Requiem for when it goes off Game Pass next fall.