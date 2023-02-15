Jump to content

Gamefly Pre-Played Sale

By TheLegendofTyler, Yesterday, 04:19 PM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5325 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 04:19 PM

https://www.gamefly.com/preplayedsale

Don't have time right now to put together a full list, but some nice deals in here including God of War Ragnarok for $50, Plague Tale Requiem for $28, and Crisis Core for $35.

Use GAMEFLY05 for an additional 5% off (one time use per account)

#2 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1938 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 04:36 PM

The only thing that caught my eye was New Tales From the Borderlands for 12.99 on ps5/SX. The first was one of our favorite of the Telltale games. I haven’t been tracking it so I’m not sure if that’s a great deal

#3 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5325 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 04:57 PM

The only thing that caught my eye was New Tales From the Borderlands for 12.99 on ps5/SX. The first was one of our favorite of the Telltale games. I haven’t been tracking it so I’m not sure if that’s a great deal


It's a solid deal and it comes with a code for the original which is a nice bonus. I'm only about halfway through it and it's nowhere near as good as the first one though.

#4 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 07:48 PM

Gotta get the goty saints row $15

#5 MSUHitman   former Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   15291 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

No good GameStop flips, but I did buy Plague Tale: Requiem for when it goes off Game Pass next fall.


