CAGcast #753: Boycott This!

The gang share their Super Bowl thoughts, listeners chime in on Hogwarts Legacy controversies, Switch Game or Not returns, and so much more!

Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X/S Digital Code) $50.95

By hamadto, Feb 21 2023 06:39 PM
#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 21 February 2023 - 06:39 PM

Best Deals via Eneba also has Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X/S Digital Code) on sale for $50.95 using code XboxLegacy

  • Note: Price is after service fees using discount code XboxLegacy and subject to change by a few cents due to currency exchange rate volatility.

About this Game:

  • Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.
  • The wizarding world awaits you. Freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.
  • Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants, and tend to magical beasts along your journey. Get sorted into your house, forge relationships, and master skills to become the witch or wizard you want to be.
  • Experience the wizarding world in a forgotten era to uncover a hidden truth from its past. Battle against trolls, dark wizards, goblins, and more as you face a dangerous villain threatening the fate of the wizarding world.
  • The Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition Includes:
    • Thestral Mount
    • Dark Arts Battle Arena
    • Dark Arts Cosmetic Set
    • Dark Arts Garrison Hat

