CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #753: Boycott This!

CAGcast #753: Boycott This!

The gang share their Super Bowl thoughts, listeners chime in on Hogwarts Legacy controversies, Switch Game or Not returns, and so much more!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox One/Series X|S Digital Code) $47.99

By hamadto, Yesterday, 01:32 PM
#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted Yesterday, 01:32 PM

CDKeys has Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox One/Series X|S Digital Code) on sale for $47.99.

Description

  • Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141.
  • Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.
  • Modern Warfare II launches with a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive Multiplayer combat and an evolved Special Ops game mode featuring tactical co-op gameplay.
  • Includes:
    • Cross Gen Bundle of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
    • Includes Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

