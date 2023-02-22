Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox One/Series X|S Digital Code) $47.99

CDKeys has Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox One/Series X|S Digital Code) on sale for $47.99.
Description
- Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141.
- Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.
- Modern Warfare II launches with a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive Multiplayer combat and an evolved Special Ops game mode featuring tactical co-op gameplay.
- Includes:
- Cross Gen Bundle of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Includes Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.