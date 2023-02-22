Jump to content

The gang share their Super Bowl thoughts, listeners chime in on Hogwarts Legacy controversies, Switch Game or Not returns, and so much more!

1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership (Digital Delivery) $7.42

Best Deals via Eneba has 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership (Digital Delivery) on sale for $7.42 when you follow the instructions listed below.

  • Note: Code is stackable and can be used for New/Existing members.

Instructions:

  • Click here to visit the product page
  • Click 'Buy Now' to add the item to cart
  • Apply discount code 1MXGPU
  • Select a payment method: PayPal or Credit Card (a service fee will be applied on this step)
  • Price after discount and service fee will be ~$7.42
    • Note: Price is subject to change by a few cents due to currency exchange rate volatility

About Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership:

  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, over 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and Android mobile devices from the cloud, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.

Rodster

Posted Yesterday, 05:09 PM

It's free for those that are signed up for Microsoft Rewards. I have three years worth of free Game Pass Ultimate and I have enough to buy the occasional game.


