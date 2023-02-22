Jump to content

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Deluxe Edition (S) Amazon $39.99

By RSeth, Yesterday, 07:53 PM

#1 RSeth   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   39 Posts   Joined 19.2 Years Ago  

RSeth

Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM

Back down to $40 at Amazon. Not as good as the $35 deal back in November — but it's sold out at Best Buy and still $60 at GameStop (physical). So it may be the best price before it's completely gone.

 

https://www.amazon.c...PDKIKX0DER&th=1


#2 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2494 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Yesterday, 08:04 PM

yea i think it will sell out at this price. If anyone is wondering I dont think volume 1 or 2 made it lower than $30 (before selling out). So this is a pretty good price all thing considered.


#3 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   25098 Posts   Joined 18.5 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

My Amazon history shows I purchased Vol 3 at $35. Guessing they printed way more of these than vol 1. Also should note amazon shipped it in a bubble mailer and it arrived crushed, 1st replacement arrived crushed, and finally the 2nd replacement arrived with only some minor creasing and I decided that was prob as good as it'll get...
