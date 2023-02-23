Jump to content

CAGcast #753: Boycott This!

CAGcast #753: Boycott This!

The gang share their Super Bowl thoughts, listeners chime in on Hogwarts Legacy controversies, Switch Game or Not returns, and so much more!

1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership (Non-Stackable Digital Code) $0.90

By hamadto, Yesterday, 05:11 PM
hamadto  

hamadto

Posted Yesterday, 05:11 PM

Best Deals via Eneba has 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership (Non-Stackable Digital Code) on sale for ~$0.90.

Note: This code is not stackable and can only be used when there are no other memberships active on your Xbox Live account. The code expires on 3/31/23. You may redeem your code on your Xbox console or by visiting Microsoft.com.


DisposableT  

DisposableT

Posted Yesterday, 05:53 PM

Only works if you've never had a membership before. Says it when you go to purchase it


guessed  

guessed

Posted Today, 12:03 AM

Only works if you've never had a membership before. Says it when you go to purchase it

Here is one for 87 cents that appears to work for lapsed subscriptions (still not stackable): https://www.eneba.co...y-united-states

Edit: I bought 2 for $2.27 total (includes “Service fee”). I’ve been doing month to month with auto-redeem, but it sounds like that may be going away, so I’ll try to redeem one of these at the beginning of March when my subscription lapses (these codes expire at the end of April, unlike the OP ones that expire at the end of March).

Edit 2: forgot to thank the OP. Thanks OP, I wouldn’t have found this without your post. I almost spent more for a single month at cdkeys.
