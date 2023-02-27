Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 for $80
#1
Posted Yesterday, 08:07 PM
- Series M and todd mitchell like this
#2 Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary! 2443 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM
- josekortez, nightc1, walletandgromice and 3 others like this
#3
Posted Yesterday, 08:44 PM
#4 hasta la vista my ass!!!!!!! CAGiversary! 2893 Posts Joined 10.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:28 AM
got a link?
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 9151 Posts Joined 19.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:35 AM
Assumes memberships to Costco and Nintendo Switch Online.
Some love Costco more than they love life.
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1098 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:00 PM
Belongs in eShop thread
I would have never seen this if it was buried in that thread